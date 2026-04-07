José Enrique González’s Newly Released "iGod: Intelligent Guidance Operating Daily" Explores Divine Guidance, Faith, and Spiritual Awareness in Everyday Life
“iGod: Intelligent Guidance Operating Daily” from Christian Faith Publishing author José Enrique González is a reflective spiritual work that blends biblical insight, personal reflection, and modern perspectives to help readers recognize God’s guidance in their daily lives.
San Antonia, TX, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “iGod: Intelligent Guidance Operating Daily”: a thought-provoking exploration of spiritual awareness, faith, and the presence of divine guidance within everyday life. “iGod: Intelligent Guidance Operating Daily” is the creation of published author, José Enrique González.
González shares, “Are you feeling distant from God, confused by faith, or burdened by religion?
What if God was not above you but already operating within you?
iGod: Intelligent Guidance Operating Daily offers a powerful, transformational path to reconnect with your divine purpose. Blending timeless scripture, modern science, metaphysics, and the law of energy. This book reveals how your daily decisions shape your destiny. Through over one hundred thirty reflections, it guides you into alignment—body, mind, and spirit—by awakening the silent, sacred system already operating within you.
This is not a religion.
Not a belief system.
Not a distant voice in the clouds.
It is the whisper of your conscience,
the nudge before your decision,
the silent update guiding your best self.
Whether you’re seeking healing, understanding, or a fresh start, these pages will help unlock the blessings waiting to flow.
Let this journey reconnect you with your soul and activate the divine intelligence working daily in your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, José Enrique González’s new book invites readers to reflect on the relationship between faith, personal responsibility, and the quiet ways spiritual guidance can shape daily decisions and life direction.
Consumers can purchase “iGod: Intelligent Guidance Operating Daily” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “iGod: Intelligent Guidance Operating Daily”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
González shares, “Are you feeling distant from God, confused by faith, or burdened by religion?
What if God was not above you but already operating within you?
iGod: Intelligent Guidance Operating Daily offers a powerful, transformational path to reconnect with your divine purpose. Blending timeless scripture, modern science, metaphysics, and the law of energy. This book reveals how your daily decisions shape your destiny. Through over one hundred thirty reflections, it guides you into alignment—body, mind, and spirit—by awakening the silent, sacred system already operating within you.
This is not a religion.
Not a belief system.
Not a distant voice in the clouds.
It is the whisper of your conscience,
the nudge before your decision,
the silent update guiding your best self.
Whether you’re seeking healing, understanding, or a fresh start, these pages will help unlock the blessings waiting to flow.
Let this journey reconnect you with your soul and activate the divine intelligence working daily in your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, José Enrique González’s new book invites readers to reflect on the relationship between faith, personal responsibility, and the quiet ways spiritual guidance can shape daily decisions and life direction.
Consumers can purchase “iGod: Intelligent Guidance Operating Daily” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “iGod: Intelligent Guidance Operating Daily”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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