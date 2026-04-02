Verto Education Expands Transfer Opportunities with Loyola Marymount University
Verto Education has expanded its partnership with Loyola Marymount University to include a Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway, allowing eligible students to begin college abroad and earn guaranteed transfer admission to LMU. This builds on an existing invite-only channel partnership and broadens access to a globally focused, flexible start to college.
Los Angeles, CA, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Verto Education, an innovative organization in global education, is excited to announce the expansion of its partnership with Loyola Marymount University to include a Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway for Verto participants. This builds on LMU’s existing invite-only channel partnership with Verto, which offers select students a structured pathway into the university through a Verto cohort.
With the launch of the Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway, all eligible Verto participants now have the opportunity to transfer to LMU—broadening access and reinforcing a shared commitment to inclusive, globally minded education. Students who begin their college journey abroad with Verto can earn guaranteed transfer admission to LMU through this expanded partnership.
“Loyola Marymount University has long shared our belief in the value of globally engaged learning,” said Michael Kabbaz, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President for University Partnerships at Verto Education. “This expanded partnership allows us to welcome more students into that vision by providing a clear, supportive pathway from their time abroad with Verto to continued success at LMU.”
“Verto Education offers fully transferable, globally focused semesters designed to support a meaningful and successful first year of college,” said Thomas Gutto, Associate Vice Provost for Undergraduate Enrollment at Loyola Marymount University. “This partnership is a natural extension of LMU’s long-standing commitment to preparing students for success in an increasingly global marketplace.”
The Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway is a cornerstone of Verto Education’s mission to reimagine the college experience. It allows students to begin college abroad while securing guaranteed transfer admission to one of more than 40 partner colleges and universities. All courses, credits, and transcripts are delivered by Verto’s accredited Academic Provider, the University of New Haven.
With this expanded partnership, Verto Education and LMU continue to demonstrate a shared dedication to providing flexible, high-impact educational opportunities that empower students to thrive academically while gaining a global perspective.
For more information about Verto Education's Direct Transfer pathways, visit vertoeducation.org/direct-transfer. To explore Verto’s Direct Transfer Pathway to Loyola Marymount University, visit vertoeducation.org/partner-colleges/loyola-marymount-university. To learn more about Loyola Marymount University, visit lmu.edu.
About Verto Education
Verto Education offers a transformative first-year college experience that combines travel, cultural immersion, and academic excellence. Through partnerships with top colleges and universities, Verto provides students with the opportunity to earn college credit while exploring the world. With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a focus on global perspectives, Verto empowers students to start college with purpose and direction. Learn more at vertoeducation.org.
About Loyola Marymount University
Loyola Marymount University is a nationally-ranked research institution rooted in Jesuit, Marymount, and Catholic values. We are committed to academic excellence, engaging student life, and cura personalis – the care of the whole person.
LMU offers more than 55 undergraduate majors and over 50 graduate programs across its seven colleges and schools. With a student to faculty ratio of 11:1 and an average class size of 20, LMU provides a personalized, values-centered education in a dynamic urban setting. Located in Los Angeles, we are a community enriched by engagement across diverse learning environments, real-world experiences, and proudly enroll students from many different backgrounds and perspectives.
The university fosters global engagement through 100+ study abroad opportunities and encourages service through numerous community-based programs. Rooted in a tradition that promotes learning, faith, and justice, LMU prepares students to lead lives of purpose and impact.
With the launch of the Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway, all eligible Verto participants now have the opportunity to transfer to LMU—broadening access and reinforcing a shared commitment to inclusive, globally minded education. Students who begin their college journey abroad with Verto can earn guaranteed transfer admission to LMU through this expanded partnership.
“Loyola Marymount University has long shared our belief in the value of globally engaged learning,” said Michael Kabbaz, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President for University Partnerships at Verto Education. “This expanded partnership allows us to welcome more students into that vision by providing a clear, supportive pathway from their time abroad with Verto to continued success at LMU.”
“Verto Education offers fully transferable, globally focused semesters designed to support a meaningful and successful first year of college,” said Thomas Gutto, Associate Vice Provost for Undergraduate Enrollment at Loyola Marymount University. “This partnership is a natural extension of LMU’s long-standing commitment to preparing students for success in an increasingly global marketplace.”
The Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway is a cornerstone of Verto Education’s mission to reimagine the college experience. It allows students to begin college abroad while securing guaranteed transfer admission to one of more than 40 partner colleges and universities. All courses, credits, and transcripts are delivered by Verto’s accredited Academic Provider, the University of New Haven.
With this expanded partnership, Verto Education and LMU continue to demonstrate a shared dedication to providing flexible, high-impact educational opportunities that empower students to thrive academically while gaining a global perspective.
For more information about Verto Education's Direct Transfer pathways, visit vertoeducation.org/direct-transfer. To explore Verto’s Direct Transfer Pathway to Loyola Marymount University, visit vertoeducation.org/partner-colleges/loyola-marymount-university. To learn more about Loyola Marymount University, visit lmu.edu.
About Verto Education
Verto Education offers a transformative first-year college experience that combines travel, cultural immersion, and academic excellence. Through partnerships with top colleges and universities, Verto provides students with the opportunity to earn college credit while exploring the world. With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a focus on global perspectives, Verto empowers students to start college with purpose and direction. Learn more at vertoeducation.org.
About Loyola Marymount University
Loyola Marymount University is a nationally-ranked research institution rooted in Jesuit, Marymount, and Catholic values. We are committed to academic excellence, engaging student life, and cura personalis – the care of the whole person.
LMU offers more than 55 undergraduate majors and over 50 graduate programs across its seven colleges and schools. With a student to faculty ratio of 11:1 and an average class size of 20, LMU provides a personalized, values-centered education in a dynamic urban setting. Located in Los Angeles, we are a community enriched by engagement across diverse learning environments, real-world experiences, and proudly enroll students from many different backgrounds and perspectives.
The university fosters global engagement through 100+ study abroad opportunities and encourages service through numerous community-based programs. Rooted in a tradition that promotes learning, faith, and justice, LMU prepares students to lead lives of purpose and impact.
Contact
Verto EducationContact
Jackie Silva
971-257-8918
vertoeducation.org
Jackie Silva
971-257-8918
vertoeducation.org
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