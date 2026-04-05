Fisher Island Day School Sued; Complaint Alleges Improper Policies, Negative Reporting, and Retaliation Against Parents

Fisher Island Day School, Head of School Arthur “Art” Viscusi, and Board Chair Jana Neff are being sued in Miami-Dade Court. The complaint alleges the school targeted a sixth-grade student, used an “Academic Watch” designation not found in written policy, and directed changes to narrative reporting. The suit also references housing provided to Viscusi by a school-affiliated entity.