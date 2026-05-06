Addlly AI Secures SOC 2 & ISO 27001, Strengthening Enterprise AI
Addlly AI achieves SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certification, strengthening security, governance, and enterprise readiness for AI-driven discovery at scale.
New york city, NY, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Addlly AI, an enterprise AI visibility platform, today announced that it has achieved SOC 2 compliance and received its ISO/IEC 27001 certification, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to security, governance, and enterprise readiness.
The certifications validate Addlly AI’s infrastructure, data handling practices, and internal controls as the company expands adoption across global enterprises. As AI becomes central to how brands are discovered and evaluated, organisations are increasingly prioritising platforms that combine performance with compliance and reliability. Addlly AI enables enterprises to understand how they are surfaced, cited, and trusted across AI-driven search, and take action through a structured audit-to-execution workflow powered by brand-trained agents.
“GEO is becoming fundamental to how businesses are discovered in an AI-first world. We’ve built Addlly AI to bring best-of-breed capabilities into a single enterprise platform, and achieving SOC 2 and ISO 27001 is an important milestone in that journey. Our roadmap is focused on helping companies scale not just their content, but also prepare for the shift towards agentic discovery and shopping,” said Tina Chopra, CEO of Addlly AI.
Addlly AI is designed to help enterprises understand and improve how they appear across AI-driven discovery environments such as ChatGPT, Google, Perplexity, and other large language model platforms.
The platform enables a full audit-to-execution workflow. It begins with AI visibility audits that analyse how a brand is interpreted, surfaced, and cited across AI engines. Through detailed citation analysis and forensics, Addlly AI identifies gaps, missed opportunities, and areas where competitors are outperforming in AI-driven search.
These insights are translated into a prioritised, actionable roadmap across owned and earned media. Unlike traditional analytics or monitoring tools, Addlly AI goes further by enabling execution through its brand-trained AI agents.
These agents are trained on a company’s brand guidelines, product data, historical content, and strategic inputs, allowing them to generate on-brand outputs aligned with identified opportunities. This includes AI-optimised blog content, social media, product descriptions, and other formats required to improve visibility across AI platforms.
This integrated approach allows enterprises to move from diagnosis to execution within a single platform, reducing fragmentation across tools and eliminating the lag between insight and action.
The platform is built with enterprise requirements at its core, including secure architecture, role-based access controls, data governance frameworks, and audit-ready workflows. Its design allows organisations to deploy AI across teams, markets, and use cases while maintaining control and compliance.
Addlly AI is already working with leading global organisations including Shiseido, MetLife, Kenvue, Johnson’s, Aveeno, Stayfree, and Kellanova, among others. These enterprises use Addlly AI to improve AI visibility, scale content aligned with discovery trends, and operationalise AI within secure, enterprise-grade environments.
The company’s growing adoption spans industries such as healthcare, financial services, and consumer goods, where data sensitivity, regulatory compliance, and brand consistency are critical.
With SOC 2 compliance and ISO 27001 certification in place, Addlly AI strengthens its position as a trusted partner for enterprises navigating the shift towards AI-driven discovery and commerce.
About Addlly AI
Addlly AI is an AI search visibility platform trusted by more than 35+ enterprises. We help brands understand how they are discovered across AI-driven search and take action to improve it. Through AI visibility audits, citation forensics, and execution via brand-trained AI agents, Addlly AI enables organisations to move from audit to execution within a single platform.
Our AI agents are trained on a company’s products, strategies, and brand guidelines, allowing enterprises to scale content creation while improving visibility across platforms like ChatGPT, Google, and Perplexity.
Backed by Microsoft, AWS, NVIDIA, Meta, HP and IMDA, Addlly AI delivers secure, enterprise-grade solutions designed for real-world deployment.
Media Contact
Ronie Ganguly
Co-founder, Addlly AI
Phone: +65 9152 8252
Email: ronie.ganguly@addlly.ai
Address: 50 Raffles Place, Level 46, Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623
For press kit materials, product demonstrations, or to schedule an interview with Addlly AI leadership, please contact the media relations team at the above contact information.
The certifications validate Addlly AI’s infrastructure, data handling practices, and internal controls as the company expands adoption across global enterprises. As AI becomes central to how brands are discovered and evaluated, organisations are increasingly prioritising platforms that combine performance with compliance and reliability. Addlly AI enables enterprises to understand how they are surfaced, cited, and trusted across AI-driven search, and take action through a structured audit-to-execution workflow powered by brand-trained agents.
“GEO is becoming fundamental to how businesses are discovered in an AI-first world. We’ve built Addlly AI to bring best-of-breed capabilities into a single enterprise platform, and achieving SOC 2 and ISO 27001 is an important milestone in that journey. Our roadmap is focused on helping companies scale not just their content, but also prepare for the shift towards agentic discovery and shopping,” said Tina Chopra, CEO of Addlly AI.
Addlly AI is designed to help enterprises understand and improve how they appear across AI-driven discovery environments such as ChatGPT, Google, Perplexity, and other large language model platforms.
The platform enables a full audit-to-execution workflow. It begins with AI visibility audits that analyse how a brand is interpreted, surfaced, and cited across AI engines. Through detailed citation analysis and forensics, Addlly AI identifies gaps, missed opportunities, and areas where competitors are outperforming in AI-driven search.
These insights are translated into a prioritised, actionable roadmap across owned and earned media. Unlike traditional analytics or monitoring tools, Addlly AI goes further by enabling execution through its brand-trained AI agents.
These agents are trained on a company’s brand guidelines, product data, historical content, and strategic inputs, allowing them to generate on-brand outputs aligned with identified opportunities. This includes AI-optimised blog content, social media, product descriptions, and other formats required to improve visibility across AI platforms.
This integrated approach allows enterprises to move from diagnosis to execution within a single platform, reducing fragmentation across tools and eliminating the lag between insight and action.
The platform is built with enterprise requirements at its core, including secure architecture, role-based access controls, data governance frameworks, and audit-ready workflows. Its design allows organisations to deploy AI across teams, markets, and use cases while maintaining control and compliance.
Addlly AI is already working with leading global organisations including Shiseido, MetLife, Kenvue, Johnson’s, Aveeno, Stayfree, and Kellanova, among others. These enterprises use Addlly AI to improve AI visibility, scale content aligned with discovery trends, and operationalise AI within secure, enterprise-grade environments.
The company’s growing adoption spans industries such as healthcare, financial services, and consumer goods, where data sensitivity, regulatory compliance, and brand consistency are critical.
With SOC 2 compliance and ISO 27001 certification in place, Addlly AI strengthens its position as a trusted partner for enterprises navigating the shift towards AI-driven discovery and commerce.
About Addlly AI
Addlly AI is an AI search visibility platform trusted by more than 35+ enterprises. We help brands understand how they are discovered across AI-driven search and take action to improve it. Through AI visibility audits, citation forensics, and execution via brand-trained AI agents, Addlly AI enables organisations to move from audit to execution within a single platform.
Our AI agents are trained on a company’s products, strategies, and brand guidelines, allowing enterprises to scale content creation while improving visibility across platforms like ChatGPT, Google, and Perplexity.
Backed by Microsoft, AWS, NVIDIA, Meta, HP and IMDA, Addlly AI delivers secure, enterprise-grade solutions designed for real-world deployment.
Media Contact
Ronie Ganguly
Co-founder, Addlly AI
Phone: +65 9152 8252
Email: ronie.ganguly@addlly.ai
Address: 50 Raffles Place, Level 46, Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623
For press kit materials, product demonstrations, or to schedule an interview with Addlly AI leadership, please contact the media relations team at the above contact information.
Contact
Addlly AIContact
Ronie Ganguly
+6591528252
https://addlly.ai
https://www.linkedin.com/company/addllyai
Ronie Ganguly
+6591528252
https://addlly.ai
https://www.linkedin.com/company/addllyai
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