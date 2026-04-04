This Oral Health Month, Downtown Dental Design in Austin, TX, Urges Diabetic Residents to Prioritize Dental Care
Dr. Negar Eslami, DDS, a leading dentist in Austin, Texas, sheds light on how uncontrolled blood sugar silently impacts oral health — and why diabetic patients need specialized dental care.
Austin, TX, April 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In recognition of Oral Health Month, Downtown Dental Design — a patient-centered dental practice located at 507 Pressler St #350, Austin, TX 78703 — is calling on Austin residents living with diabetes to make their oral health a priority. Led by Dr. Negar Eslami, DDS, a leading dentist serving Austin, Texas, with over 25 years of clinical experience, the practice is using this month's awareness campaign to highlight a critical but widely overlooked connection — the two-way relationship between diabetes and oral health.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 38 million Americans are currently living with diabetes — yet a significant portion remain unaware that their condition directly impacts their mouth, gums, and teeth. Downtown Dental Design is committed to closing that awareness gap within the Austin, Texas community this Oral Health Month.
Why Diabetic Patients Face Greater Oral Health Risks
When blood sugar levels remain uncontrolled for extended periods, the body becomes significantly more vulnerable to bacterial infections — including those in the mouth. Austin residents living with diabetes are at a heightened risk of developing gum disease, dry mouth, slow-healing oral wounds, tooth decay, and persistent oral infections.
What makes this connection especially important is that it works in both directions. Uncontrolled diabetes worsens oral health — and untreated oral disease, in turn, makes blood sugar levels harder to stabilize. Active gum disease triggers chronic inflammation that directly interferes with insulin resistance, creating a cycle that affects both the mouth and the body simultaneously.
"In my 25 years of practice, I've seen how diabetes and oral health influence each other in ways patients often don't expect. When we help a diabetic patient get their gum disease under control, we are frequently helping their physician manage their diabetes more effectively at the same time," says Dr. Negar Eslami, DDS, a leading dentist in Austin, TX.
Why Blood Sugar Control Matters Before Dental Treatment
For diabetic patients requiring dental procedures — such as extractions, implants, or periodontal treatment — blood sugar stability plays a critical role in treatment safety and outcome. Uncontrolled blood sugar impacts dental treatment in four significant ways:
Slower healing — Elevated glucose levels interfere with the body's natural wound recovery, increasing the risk of post-treatment complications. Higher infection risk — A compromised immune response makes it harder for the body to fight oral bacteria following dental procedures. Increased gum inflammation — High blood sugar causes greater gum sensitivity and bleeding, making treatment more complex. Reduced procedure success — Treatments such as dental implants rely on healthy bone integration, which uncontrolled diabetes can significantly hinder.
Dr. Eslami's Oral Health Recommendations for Diabetic Patients in Austin, TX
As part of Downtown Dental Design's Oral Health Month awareness initiative, Dr. Eslami is urging Austin's diabetic community to adopt the following habits for better oral and overall health.
Diabetic patients should schedule dental checkups every three to four months rather than the standard six-month interval, allowing for closer monitoring and earlier detection of complications. Daily brushing and flossing remain essential for controlling harmful oral bacteria. Staying well hydrated helps address dry mouth — a common diabetic symptom that accelerates tooth decay. Most importantly, patients should communicate openly with their dental team about current blood sugar levels, medications, and any recent changes in their diabetes management.
"Diabetic patients who stay consistent with their dental visits give us the opportunity to catch problems early — before they escalate into something that affects both their smile and their blood sugar control. This Oral Health Month, we are encouraging every diabetic resident in Austin to schedule a visit and take that important first step," adds Dr. Negar Eslami, DDS.
Diabetes-Aware Dental Care Available Now in Austin, Texas
Throughout Oral Health Month and beyond, Downtown Dental Design is welcoming diabetic patients seeking a dental team that understands their unique health needs. The practice offers comprehensive periodontal evaluations, personalized preventive care plans, and treatment protocols specifically mindful of the challenges diabetic patients face.
The practice serves residents of Downtown Austin, West Campus, Clarksville, Tarrytown, Bouldin Creek, and surrounding Austin, Texas, communities. New patients are welcome and a wide range of insurance plans are accepted.
About Downtown Dental Design
Downtown Dental Design is a full-service dental practice in Austin, Texas, led by Dr. Negar Eslami, DDS, with over 25 years of clinical experience. The practice offers comprehensive dental services including preventive care, periodontal treatment, cosmetic dentistry, restorative treatments, orthodontics, and sleep-related dental therapies — all delivered in a welcoming, judgment-free environment tailored to each patient's individual needs.
Downtown Dental Design
507 Pressler St. #350
Austin, TX 78703
512-482-9383
https://downtowndentaldesign.com/
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 38 million Americans are currently living with diabetes — yet a significant portion remain unaware that their condition directly impacts their mouth, gums, and teeth. Downtown Dental Design is committed to closing that awareness gap within the Austin, Texas community this Oral Health Month.
Why Diabetic Patients Face Greater Oral Health Risks
When blood sugar levels remain uncontrolled for extended periods, the body becomes significantly more vulnerable to bacterial infections — including those in the mouth. Austin residents living with diabetes are at a heightened risk of developing gum disease, dry mouth, slow-healing oral wounds, tooth decay, and persistent oral infections.
What makes this connection especially important is that it works in both directions. Uncontrolled diabetes worsens oral health — and untreated oral disease, in turn, makes blood sugar levels harder to stabilize. Active gum disease triggers chronic inflammation that directly interferes with insulin resistance, creating a cycle that affects both the mouth and the body simultaneously.
"In my 25 years of practice, I've seen how diabetes and oral health influence each other in ways patients often don't expect. When we help a diabetic patient get their gum disease under control, we are frequently helping their physician manage their diabetes more effectively at the same time," says Dr. Negar Eslami, DDS, a leading dentist in Austin, TX.
Why Blood Sugar Control Matters Before Dental Treatment
For diabetic patients requiring dental procedures — such as extractions, implants, or periodontal treatment — blood sugar stability plays a critical role in treatment safety and outcome. Uncontrolled blood sugar impacts dental treatment in four significant ways:
Slower healing — Elevated glucose levels interfere with the body's natural wound recovery, increasing the risk of post-treatment complications. Higher infection risk — A compromised immune response makes it harder for the body to fight oral bacteria following dental procedures. Increased gum inflammation — High blood sugar causes greater gum sensitivity and bleeding, making treatment more complex. Reduced procedure success — Treatments such as dental implants rely on healthy bone integration, which uncontrolled diabetes can significantly hinder.
Dr. Eslami's Oral Health Recommendations for Diabetic Patients in Austin, TX
As part of Downtown Dental Design's Oral Health Month awareness initiative, Dr. Eslami is urging Austin's diabetic community to adopt the following habits for better oral and overall health.
Diabetic patients should schedule dental checkups every three to four months rather than the standard six-month interval, allowing for closer monitoring and earlier detection of complications. Daily brushing and flossing remain essential for controlling harmful oral bacteria. Staying well hydrated helps address dry mouth — a common diabetic symptom that accelerates tooth decay. Most importantly, patients should communicate openly with their dental team about current blood sugar levels, medications, and any recent changes in their diabetes management.
"Diabetic patients who stay consistent with their dental visits give us the opportunity to catch problems early — before they escalate into something that affects both their smile and their blood sugar control. This Oral Health Month, we are encouraging every diabetic resident in Austin to schedule a visit and take that important first step," adds Dr. Negar Eslami, DDS.
Diabetes-Aware Dental Care Available Now in Austin, Texas
Throughout Oral Health Month and beyond, Downtown Dental Design is welcoming diabetic patients seeking a dental team that understands their unique health needs. The practice offers comprehensive periodontal evaluations, personalized preventive care plans, and treatment protocols specifically mindful of the challenges diabetic patients face.
The practice serves residents of Downtown Austin, West Campus, Clarksville, Tarrytown, Bouldin Creek, and surrounding Austin, Texas, communities. New patients are welcome and a wide range of insurance plans are accepted.
About Downtown Dental Design
Downtown Dental Design is a full-service dental practice in Austin, Texas, led by Dr. Negar Eslami, DDS, with over 25 years of clinical experience. The practice offers comprehensive dental services including preventive care, periodontal treatment, cosmetic dentistry, restorative treatments, orthodontics, and sleep-related dental therapies — all delivered in a welcoming, judgment-free environment tailored to each patient's individual needs.
Downtown Dental Design
507 Pressler St. #350
Austin, TX 78703
512-482-9383
https://downtowndentaldesign.com/
Contact
Downtown Dental DesignContact
Dr. Negar Eslami, DDS
512-482-9383
https://downtowndentaldesign.com/
Please send us verification mail on message@downtowndentaldesign.com
Dr. Negar Eslami, DDS
512-482-9383
https://downtowndentaldesign.com/
Please send us verification mail on message@downtowndentaldesign.com
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