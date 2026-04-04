Hexnode Extends LAPS for macOS, Bringing Automated Password Workflows and Secure Access

Hexnode has extended its Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS) to macOS, allowing IT teams to centrally manage and automate password governance across both Windows and Apple environments via its UEM console. Operating independently of traditional directories, the solution eliminates the security risks of static credentials by automating password rotations, supporting multiple admin accounts, and enforcing strict post-access controls.