Hexnode Extends LAPS for macOS, Bringing Automated Password Workflows and Secure Access
Hexnode has extended its Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS) to macOS, allowing IT teams to centrally manage and automate password governance across both Windows and Apple environments via its UEM console. Operating independently of traditional directories, the solution eliminates the security risks of static credentials by automating password rotations, supporting multiple admin accounts, and enforcing strict post-access controls.
San Francisco, CA, April 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hexnode today announced the expansion of its Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS), Hexnode LAPS, to macOS. Managed centrally through the Hexnode Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) console, the solution now delivers enterprise-grade local administrator credential security and privileged access safeguards across both Windows and macOS.
By eliminating the reliance on static credentials, siloed account configurations, and directory-tied access models, this expansion allows IT teams to strengthen local administrator security at scale. Furthermore, it directly mitigates the risk of lateral movement across the network by ensuring every endpoint maintains a unique, securely vaulted secret.
Autonomous Local Password Governance
As device fleets grow, static administrator passwords become a critical vulnerability in endpoint security—especially when left unchanged for long periods or reused across devices.
Hexnode LAPS addresses this risk by automating password rotation and enabling IT teams to apply password standards fleet-wide through centralized policies. Unlike legacy LAPS tools that rely heavily on directory synchronization, Hexnode LAPS is completely directory-independent. This ensures authorized IT administrators can securely retrieve credentials directly from the UEM console, even when devices are off-domain, temporarily disconnected, or operating outside standard corporate setups.
To support compliance and audit efforts, Hexnode LAPS helps IT teams define the exact retention count for previous passwords, balancing the need for audit traceability with the principle of least exposure. By turning password security into policy-driven automation, Hexnode LAPS strengthens compliance readiness while significantly reducing the manual burden on IT.
Scalable Account Provisioning and Access Safeguards
Beyond merely vaulting credentials, IT admins face the operational challenge of governing the fragmented administrator accounts themselves. While traditional LAPS tools often rotate only the single, default admin account, Hexnode LAPS supports multiple local administrator accounts simultaneously—bringing every necessary contractor, or specialized role under automated governance.
To prevent onboarding delays on freshly provisioned or reset devices, Hexnode LAPS can automatically create missing admin accounts with secure configurations the moment a policy is deployed. Additionally, it maintains governance over built-in administrator accounts, even if they have been renamed or temporarily disabled as part of organizational hardening measures.
To further lock down this workflow, the solution enforces strict post-access controls. It can automatically disable administrator accounts after a specified period of inactivity and trigger an immediate password cycling right after a credential has been viewed, drastically limiting the window of credential exposure.
As organizations continue to strengthen endpoint security across diverse environments, Hexnode remains focused on delivering practical security capabilities that combine secure credential controls, operational simplicity, and cross-platform support.
About Hexnode
Hexnode is a leading provider of enterprise solutions that streamline device management, user identity, and endpoint security. Hexnode’s platforms include Hexnode UEM for autonomous and AI-powered endpoint management, Hexnode XDR for intelligent threat detection and response, and Hexnode IdP for secure, context-aware identity and access management. Empowering businesses in over 130 countries, Hexnode continues to build a seamless ecosystem of connected tools, one solution at a time.
Contact
pr@hexnode.com
By eliminating the reliance on static credentials, siloed account configurations, and directory-tied access models, this expansion allows IT teams to strengthen local administrator security at scale. Furthermore, it directly mitigates the risk of lateral movement across the network by ensuring every endpoint maintains a unique, securely vaulted secret.
Autonomous Local Password Governance
As device fleets grow, static administrator passwords become a critical vulnerability in endpoint security—especially when left unchanged for long periods or reused across devices.
Hexnode LAPS addresses this risk by automating password rotation and enabling IT teams to apply password standards fleet-wide through centralized policies. Unlike legacy LAPS tools that rely heavily on directory synchronization, Hexnode LAPS is completely directory-independent. This ensures authorized IT administrators can securely retrieve credentials directly from the UEM console, even when devices are off-domain, temporarily disconnected, or operating outside standard corporate setups.
To support compliance and audit efforts, Hexnode LAPS helps IT teams define the exact retention count for previous passwords, balancing the need for audit traceability with the principle of least exposure. By turning password security into policy-driven automation, Hexnode LAPS strengthens compliance readiness while significantly reducing the manual burden on IT.
Scalable Account Provisioning and Access Safeguards
Beyond merely vaulting credentials, IT admins face the operational challenge of governing the fragmented administrator accounts themselves. While traditional LAPS tools often rotate only the single, default admin account, Hexnode LAPS supports multiple local administrator accounts simultaneously—bringing every necessary contractor, or specialized role under automated governance.
To prevent onboarding delays on freshly provisioned or reset devices, Hexnode LAPS can automatically create missing admin accounts with secure configurations the moment a policy is deployed. Additionally, it maintains governance over built-in administrator accounts, even if they have been renamed or temporarily disabled as part of organizational hardening measures.
To further lock down this workflow, the solution enforces strict post-access controls. It can automatically disable administrator accounts after a specified period of inactivity and trigger an immediate password cycling right after a credential has been viewed, drastically limiting the window of credential exposure.
As organizations continue to strengthen endpoint security across diverse environments, Hexnode remains focused on delivering practical security capabilities that combine secure credential controls, operational simplicity, and cross-platform support.
About Hexnode
Hexnode is a leading provider of enterprise solutions that streamline device management, user identity, and endpoint security. Hexnode’s platforms include Hexnode UEM for autonomous and AI-powered endpoint management, Hexnode XDR for intelligent threat detection and response, and Hexnode IdP for secure, context-aware identity and access management. Empowering businesses in over 130 countries, Hexnode continues to build a seamless ecosystem of connected tools, one solution at a time.
Contact
pr@hexnode.com
Contact
Hexnode | Mitsogo Inc.Contact
Elizabeth Hale
+1-415-510-2128
https://www.hexnode.com/
https://www.hexnode.com/contact-us/
Elizabeth Hale
+1-415-510-2128
https://www.hexnode.com/
https://www.hexnode.com/contact-us/
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