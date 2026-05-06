Fieldcode at Maintenance Antwerp 2026 Highlights a Shift Toward More Connected Maintenance Execution
Maintenance Antwerp 2026 highlighted a clear shift toward more connected maintenance execution, with strong focus on asset visibility, practical AI use cases, spare parts readiness, and scheduling as a key part of operational stability.
Nuremberg, Germany, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Conversations at Maintenance Antwerp 2026 pointed to a clear operational shift across the maintenance sector. Teams are looking for better control over execution, not simply more systems. Across sessions on asset management, inspection, troubleshooting, spare parts, AI, and scheduling, one theme came up repeatedly: reducing friction before and during service delivery.
Asset visibility remained a major topic. When asset history is incomplete, equipment condition is unclear, or the likely repair path is uncertain, planning becomes harder before the work even starts. For maintenance teams, this affects preparation, decision-making, and execution speed throughout the day.
The event also reflected a more practical discussion around AI. Instead of broad speculation, many sessions focused on real use cases connected to maintenance and Enterprise Asset Management workflows. These examples showed growing interest in using AI to support inspection analysis, structure information faster, reduce manual follow-up, and help work continue under pressure.
Spare parts and job readiness were another recurring concern. Sessions across technical and planning topics reinforced a familiar challenge: delays still happen when work begins without the right materials, complete site information, or a clear understanding of what the visit will require. Faster assignment alone does not solve this if the job is not ready.
Maintenance Antwerp 2026 also showed a broader shift in how scheduling is viewed. Scheduling is no longer seen only as an administrative step after technical decisions are made. It is increasingly treated as part of operational stability itself, especially when execution depends on technician skills, travel, SLAs, customer availability, parts readiness, and incoming updates from manual channels such as phone and email.
Fieldcode addressed these themes during its session on Zero-Touch scheduling with AI agents. The session focused on reducing routine coordination work by connecting service intake, planning, assignment, and updates in one flow.
“Maintenance teams are under pressure to keep service moving while dealing with incomplete information, changing priorities, and growing coordination demands,” said Matthias Lübko, CEO of Fieldcode. “What came through clearly at Maintenance Antwerp was that many of these delays begin before the repair itself. Better visibility, stronger preparation, and more connected workflows are becoming central to how maintenance organizations improve control in real conditions.”
The takeaways from Maintenance Antwerp 2026 point to a wider industry direction: maintenance performance depends not only on technical expertise in the field, but also on how well information, planning, and execution are connected before the job starts.
Asset visibility remained a major topic. When asset history is incomplete, equipment condition is unclear, or the likely repair path is uncertain, planning becomes harder before the work even starts. For maintenance teams, this affects preparation, decision-making, and execution speed throughout the day.
The event also reflected a more practical discussion around AI. Instead of broad speculation, many sessions focused on real use cases connected to maintenance and Enterprise Asset Management workflows. These examples showed growing interest in using AI to support inspection analysis, structure information faster, reduce manual follow-up, and help work continue under pressure.
Spare parts and job readiness were another recurring concern. Sessions across technical and planning topics reinforced a familiar challenge: delays still happen when work begins without the right materials, complete site information, or a clear understanding of what the visit will require. Faster assignment alone does not solve this if the job is not ready.
Maintenance Antwerp 2026 also showed a broader shift in how scheduling is viewed. Scheduling is no longer seen only as an administrative step after technical decisions are made. It is increasingly treated as part of operational stability itself, especially when execution depends on technician skills, travel, SLAs, customer availability, parts readiness, and incoming updates from manual channels such as phone and email.
Fieldcode addressed these themes during its session on Zero-Touch scheduling with AI agents. The session focused on reducing routine coordination work by connecting service intake, planning, assignment, and updates in one flow.
“Maintenance teams are under pressure to keep service moving while dealing with incomplete information, changing priorities, and growing coordination demands,” said Matthias Lübko, CEO of Fieldcode. “What came through clearly at Maintenance Antwerp was that many of these delays begin before the repair itself. Better visibility, stronger preparation, and more connected workflows are becoming central to how maintenance organizations improve control in real conditions.”
The takeaways from Maintenance Antwerp 2026 point to a wider industry direction: maintenance performance depends not only on technical expertise in the field, but also on how well information, planning, and execution are connected before the job starts.
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FieldcodeContact
Despoina Mountanea
+306987921200
www.fieldcode.com
Despoina Mountanea
+306987921200
www.fieldcode.com
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