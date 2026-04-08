Hazel Dublin’s Newly Released “CHOOSE LIFE!: Life IS A Wonder! Live It! Enjoy It!” is an Inspirational Guide to Faith, Purpose, and Spiritual Renewal

“CHOOSE LIFE!: Life IS A Wonder! Live It! Enjoy It!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hazel Dublin is an uplifting devotional work that encourages readers to develop a personal relationship with God and embrace a faith-centered, purposeful, and fulfilling life.