Hazel Dublin’s Newly Released “CHOOSE LIFE!: Life IS A Wonder! Live It! Enjoy It!” is an Inspirational Guide to Faith, Purpose, and Spiritual Renewal
“CHOOSE LIFE!: Life IS A Wonder! Live It! Enjoy It!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hazel Dublin is an uplifting devotional work that encourages readers to develop a personal relationship with God and embrace a faith-centered, purposeful, and fulfilling life.
Brooklyn, NY, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “CHOOSE LIFE!: Life IS A Wonder! Live It! Enjoy It!”: a motivating and faith-driven devotional that invites readers to reflect on God’s love, discover their spiritual identity, and live with renewed hope and intention. “CHOOSE LIFE!: Life IS A Wonder! Live It! Enjoy It!” is the creation of published author, Hazel Dublin, who reflects on a fulfilling life centered on family, work, and simple joys, including a twenty-five-year career with the New York City Board of Education. After retiring two years ago, welcoming a first grandchild, and gaining time for rest and reflection, Dublin devoted herself to spiritual growth through prayer, reading, nature, and contemplation of God’s love. This period of reflection inspired the creation of the book, written to encourage others to develop a personal relationship with their Creator and begin a more meaningful, fulfilling, and spiritually enriched life.
Dublin shares, “This book is filled with powerful thoughts for life and living and will help you to view life in a fresh and revolutionary way. It is a book for all people of all ages and has the ability to ignite growth in all life situations. Our Heavenly Father said in his Word that the same spirit that raised Jesus Christ from the dead is the same spirit that lives inside of us. When we believe this truth, it makes us unstoppable, for nothing is beyond reach, and we never have to feel stuck in life. There is so much more to life than what we believe, but we first have to tap into our Creator, and he will enable us to make mysteries come alive. First, we have to admit that we are sinners and are in need of a savior. We were not meant to live life alone. We need to trust in a power bigger than ourselves. Without Christ, we are limited, but with him, we are beyond limits because all things are possible once we believe. It’s time to relinquish living a mediocre life and just explore and discover all that our Creator has already planned for us. People of different races, colors, and tribes all over the world are trusting and believing in God, and as a result, they are experiencing blessed and flourishing lives. Don’t be left out. The invitation is open to everyone who chooses to believe in him. Get on board! For years, you have heard many talk about his goodness, many are living in his goodness, and mercy and blessings are chasing them down. Don’t be left out. Make the decision to experience it too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hazel Dublin’s new book offers readers a message of hope, empowerment, and spiritual transformation, reminding them that a vibrant and purposeful life is available to all who choose faith and trust in God.
Consumers can purchase “CHOOSE LIFE!: Life IS A Wonder! Live It! Enjoy It!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “CHOOSE LIFE!: Life IS A Wonder! Live It! Enjoy It!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dublin shares, “This book is filled with powerful thoughts for life and living and will help you to view life in a fresh and revolutionary way. It is a book for all people of all ages and has the ability to ignite growth in all life situations. Our Heavenly Father said in his Word that the same spirit that raised Jesus Christ from the dead is the same spirit that lives inside of us. When we believe this truth, it makes us unstoppable, for nothing is beyond reach, and we never have to feel stuck in life. There is so much more to life than what we believe, but we first have to tap into our Creator, and he will enable us to make mysteries come alive. First, we have to admit that we are sinners and are in need of a savior. We were not meant to live life alone. We need to trust in a power bigger than ourselves. Without Christ, we are limited, but with him, we are beyond limits because all things are possible once we believe. It’s time to relinquish living a mediocre life and just explore and discover all that our Creator has already planned for us. People of different races, colors, and tribes all over the world are trusting and believing in God, and as a result, they are experiencing blessed and flourishing lives. Don’t be left out. The invitation is open to everyone who chooses to believe in him. Get on board! For years, you have heard many talk about his goodness, many are living in his goodness, and mercy and blessings are chasing them down. Don’t be left out. Make the decision to experience it too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hazel Dublin’s new book offers readers a message of hope, empowerment, and spiritual transformation, reminding them that a vibrant and purposeful life is available to all who choose faith and trust in God.
Consumers can purchase “CHOOSE LIFE!: Life IS A Wonder! Live It! Enjoy It!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “CHOOSE LIFE!: Life IS A Wonder! Live It! Enjoy It!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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