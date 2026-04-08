The Rev. Dr. Robert Stephen Hampel with Mary Hampel DeHay’s Newly Released “Recollections of My Father, Stephen Held Hampel (1893–1962)” is a Touching Family Memoir
“Recollections of My Father, Stephen Held Hampel (1893–1962)” from Christian Faith Publishing authors The Rev. Dr. Robert Stephen Hampel with Mary Hampel DeHay is a reflective memoir that preserves family history while honoring the life, character, and influence of a devoted father.
Centennial, CO, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Recollections of My Father, Stephen Held Hampel (1893–1962)”: a touching memoir that captures personal memories and family history while celebrating a life marked by faith, service, and devotion to family. “Recollections of My Father, Stephen Held Hampel (1893–1962)” is the creation of published authors, The Rev. Dr. Robert Stephen Hampel with Mary Hampel DeHay, a native of Oakland, California. He is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley (AB, 1946), and of San Francisco Theological Seminary, San Anselmo, California (MDiv, 1950; DMin, 1976). Bob was ordained to the ministry of the Presbyterian Church, USA, in May of 1950, and in the same month, he married Carolyn Muir, a one-year seminary student at SFTS. To them were born a daughter, Mary Carolyn, and a son, Robert David. Bob served as pastor of churches in Oregon and California. In 2004, in semiretirement, Bob and Carolyn moved to Colorado to be near their daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Bill DeHay. In April of 2016, Carolyn succumbed to the effects of a stroke, after sixty-five years of a wonderful marriage. In 2017, Bob moved to Someren Glen, a senior residence in Centennial, Colorado, and he welcomes visits from friends and family members.
The Rev. Dr. Robert Stephen Hampel with Mary Hampel DeHay shares, “My father, Steve Hampel, was a man who served his country in World War I. Less than twenty-five years later, during World War II, he immediately said yes when the Navy asked him to fill a need uniquely suited to his gifts and expertise.
As I approach my one-hundredth birthday in August 2025, I wanted to honor my father by recording memories and sharing them with my family and friends.
Dad was a businessman, a sportsman, a musician, and a craftsman, among many other talents. Most importantly, Dad was a follower of Jesus and served in leadership roles at his church. My brother Fred and I were proud to call him Dad. My hope is that Steve Hampel’s story will be a blessing to you and your family.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, The Rev. Dr. Robert Stephen Hampel with Mary Hampel DeHay’s new book offers readers a meaningful glimpse into family history and the legacy of a man whose life reflected faith, dedication, and love for family and country. Written as the author approached his one-hundredth birthday, the memoir preserves personal memories and honors a generation shaped by service, perseverance, and devotion to God and community.
Consumers can purchase “Recollections of My Father, Stephen Held Hampel (1893–1962)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Recollections of My Father, Stephen Held Hampel (1893–1962)”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The Rev. Dr. Robert Stephen Hampel with Mary Hampel DeHay shares, “My father, Steve Hampel, was a man who served his country in World War I. Less than twenty-five years later, during World War II, he immediately said yes when the Navy asked him to fill a need uniquely suited to his gifts and expertise.
As I approach my one-hundredth birthday in August 2025, I wanted to honor my father by recording memories and sharing them with my family and friends.
Dad was a businessman, a sportsman, a musician, and a craftsman, among many other talents. Most importantly, Dad was a follower of Jesus and served in leadership roles at his church. My brother Fred and I were proud to call him Dad. My hope is that Steve Hampel’s story will be a blessing to you and your family.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, The Rev. Dr. Robert Stephen Hampel with Mary Hampel DeHay’s new book offers readers a meaningful glimpse into family history and the legacy of a man whose life reflected faith, dedication, and love for family and country. Written as the author approached his one-hundredth birthday, the memoir preserves personal memories and honors a generation shaped by service, perseverance, and devotion to God and community.
Consumers can purchase “Recollections of My Father, Stephen Held Hampel (1893–1962)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Recollections of My Father, Stephen Held Hampel (1893–1962)”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
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800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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