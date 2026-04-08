The Rev. Dr. Robert Stephen Hampel with Mary Hampel DeHay’s Newly Released “Recollections of My Father, Stephen Held Hampel (1893–1962)” is a Touching Family Memoir

“Recollections of My Father, Stephen Held Hampel (1893–1962)” from Christian Faith Publishing authors The Rev. Dr. Robert Stephen Hampel with Mary Hampel DeHay is a reflective memoir that preserves family history while honoring the life, character, and influence of a devoted father.