Donna Smithley’s Newly Released "Brave and Courageous" is an Adventurous and Educational Collection Celebrating Animal Heroism and Real-World Learning
“Brave and Courageous: Inspiring Animal Stories with Real-World Facts for Curious Kids” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna Smithley is an engaging children’s book featuring exciting animal rescue stories paired with fascinating facts that inspire curiosity, compassion, and courage.
Avon Park, FL, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Brave and Courageous: Inspiring Animal Stories with Real-World Facts for Curious Kids”: an exciting and educational collection of short stories that highlights the bravery, intelligence, and compassion of animal heroes from around the world. “Brave and Courageous: Inspiring Animal Stories with Real-World Facts for Curious Kids” is the creation of published author, Donna Smithley, a special education teacher and first-time author inspired by the creativity and resilience of her students. She writes short adventure stories about brave animal heroes, blending her love of animals and storytelling. Outside of teaching and writing, she enjoys outdoor photography and lives with her energetic cat, Pepper.
Smithley shares, “Dive into eight thrilling short stories of animal heroism, bravery, and heart-pounding adventure! From a brave Dalmatian who helps a family escape from a burning apartment to a clever alpaca that leads people to safety during an avalanche, courageous animal heroes risk it all to rescue people and other animals from danger.
Whether it’s an avalanche, wildfire, or raging river, these creatures show us what it truly means to be brave. Perfect for curious kids, each story is followed by fascinating real-world facts about the featured animal—what makes them special, their preservation status, and more.
Packed with adventure, heart, and inspiring moments, Brave and Courageous is a celebration of the powerful bond between animals and humans—and the amazing ways they protect and inspire us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Smithley’s new book delivers a heartwarming blend of adventure, education, and inspiration. With engaging storytelling and informative facts, “Brave and Courageous” invites young readers to celebrate the bond between humans and animals while discovering the many ways courage appears in everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Brave and Courageous: Inspiring Animal Stories with Real-World Facts for Curious Kids” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Brave and Courageous: Inspiring Animal Stories with Real-World Facts for Curious Kids”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Smithley shares, “Dive into eight thrilling short stories of animal heroism, bravery, and heart-pounding adventure! From a brave Dalmatian who helps a family escape from a burning apartment to a clever alpaca that leads people to safety during an avalanche, courageous animal heroes risk it all to rescue people and other animals from danger.
Whether it’s an avalanche, wildfire, or raging river, these creatures show us what it truly means to be brave. Perfect for curious kids, each story is followed by fascinating real-world facts about the featured animal—what makes them special, their preservation status, and more.
Packed with adventure, heart, and inspiring moments, Brave and Courageous is a celebration of the powerful bond between animals and humans—and the amazing ways they protect and inspire us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Smithley’s new book delivers a heartwarming blend of adventure, education, and inspiration. With engaging storytelling and informative facts, “Brave and Courageous” invites young readers to celebrate the bond between humans and animals while discovering the many ways courage appears in everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Brave and Courageous: Inspiring Animal Stories with Real-World Facts for Curious Kids” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Brave and Courageous: Inspiring Animal Stories with Real-World Facts for Curious Kids”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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