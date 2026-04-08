Lila R. Smiley’s Newly Released "Poikka’s Story" is a Heartwarming Tale of Faith, Adventure, and the Bond Between a Missionary and Her Loyal Dog

“Poikka’s Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lila R. Smiley is an engaging and faith-filled narrative that shares the adventures of a devoted dog in the jungles of Peru while revealing deeper lessons about God’s presence in everyday life.