Lila R. Smiley’s Newly Released "Poikka’s Story" is a Heartwarming Tale of Faith, Adventure, and the Bond Between a Missionary and Her Loyal Dog
“Poikka’s Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lila R. Smiley is an engaging and faith-filled narrative that shares the adventures of a devoted dog in the jungles of Peru while revealing deeper lessons about God’s presence in everyday life.
New York, NY, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Poikka’s Story”: a captivating and uplifting narrative that blends true-life experiences with spiritual reflection, highlighting the unique companionship between a missionary and her faithful dog in the Peruvian jungle. “Poikka’s Story” is the creation of published author, Lila R. Smiley, a born-again Christian and dedicated mother who worked with Wycliffe Bible Translators in Peru.
Smiley shares, “Poikka’s Story is a story about a loyal, faithful dog living in the remote jungles of Peru while his missionary “mom” worked with and for Wycliffe Bible Translators. But it’s more than a story about a dog—it’s a story about life and how God works in the lives of people. It’s a story with twists and turns, much like the snakes of the jungle, with surprises around each bend from beginning to end. And it’s just plain fascinating reading!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lila R. Smiley’s new book is a compelling blend of memoir and inspirational storytelling that will resonate with animal lovers, mission-minded readers, and anyone seeking encouragement through stories of faith in action.
Consumers can purchase “Poikka’s Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Poikka’s Story”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Smiley shares, “Poikka’s Story is a story about a loyal, faithful dog living in the remote jungles of Peru while his missionary “mom” worked with and for Wycliffe Bible Translators. But it’s more than a story about a dog—it’s a story about life and how God works in the lives of people. It’s a story with twists and turns, much like the snakes of the jungle, with surprises around each bend from beginning to end. And it’s just plain fascinating reading!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lila R. Smiley’s new book is a compelling blend of memoir and inspirational storytelling that will resonate with animal lovers, mission-minded readers, and anyone seeking encouragement through stories of faith in action.
Consumers can purchase “Poikka’s Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Poikka’s Story”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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