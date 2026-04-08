Author Michelle Butson’s New Book, "Mysterious Mayhem," is a Stunning Novel That Follows a Young Woman Named Ever Who Must Solve a Mystery After Being Kidnapped from Work
Recent release “Mysterious Mayhem” from Page Publishing author Michelle Butson is a riveting tale that centers around Ever, a young woman who is taken from her home by a strange man who she begins to develop feelings for. But as time goes on, Ever begins to uncover a shocking truth as a mystery begins to unfold around her.
Mansfields, IL, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michelle Butson, a loving wife and mother who studies at Lake Land Community College in Mattoon, has completed her new book, “Mysterious Mayhem”: a gripping novel that follows a young woman who, after being kidnapped by a stranger from her home, must uncover what is happening to her.
“Ever thought she was going to have a normal summer holiday until someone came in during one of her shifts that changed her life forever,” writes Butson. “She started falling in love with this stranger. Now she has to figure out what is happening in the house she made a home and try to uncover all the mysteries as it unfolds.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michelle Butson’s enthralling tale will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow Ever’s journey to figure out why she has been taken, and how she can find her way home once more. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Mysterious Mayhem” is sure to keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Mysterious Mayhem” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Ever thought she was going to have a normal summer holiday until someone came in during one of her shifts that changed her life forever,” writes Butson. “She started falling in love with this stranger. Now she has to figure out what is happening in the house she made a home and try to uncover all the mysteries as it unfolds.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michelle Butson’s enthralling tale will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow Ever’s journey to figure out why she has been taken, and how she can find her way home once more. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Mysterious Mayhem” is sure to keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Mysterious Mayhem” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories