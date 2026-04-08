Author Michelle Butson’s New Book, "Mysterious Mayhem," is a Stunning Novel That Follows a Young Woman Named Ever Who Must Solve a Mystery After Being Kidnapped from Work

Recent release “Mysterious Mayhem” from Page Publishing author Michelle Butson is a riveting tale that centers around Ever, a young woman who is taken from her home by a strange man who she begins to develop feelings for. But as time goes on, Ever begins to uncover a shocking truth as a mystery begins to unfold around her.