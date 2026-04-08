Recent Release, "The Secret to A Happy and Blessed Marriage," from Page Publishing Author Dr. Randy Zapata, Offers Biblical Guidance for Stronger Marriages
Lehigh Acres, FL, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Randy Zapata has completed a new book, "The Secret to A Happy and Blessed Marriage" that provides a comprehensive, three-step approach to building a thriving, Christ-centered marriage. Drawing on his personal experience and deep biblical knowledge, Zapata shares invaluable insights to help couples deepen their understanding of one another and nurture a relationship rooted in faith.
The author's compelling personal testimony woven throughout the narrative adds an intimate, heartfelt dimension to the guidance he imparts. Zapata's wisdom stems from a lifetime of both marital triumphs and challenges, giving him a uniquely qualified perspective to share.
"The Secret to A Happy and Blessed Marriage" by Dr. Randy Zapata reveals the keys to fostering a spiritually-fulfilling union, from cultivating mutual understanding and respect to embracing biblical principles that foster lasting love and unity. Readers will discover transformative strategies for strengthening communication, overcoming conflicts, and creating a marriage centered on God's design.
Author Dr. Randy Zapata shares, "Through my personal journey, I've learned to place this vital area of life in God's hands. It is my heartfelt desire to share the lessons I've learned to help other couples build the joyful, Christ-honoring marriages He intends."
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Randy Zapata's insightful work provides couples with an empowering roadmap for nurturing a happy, blessed union. This impactful book equips readers with the biblical wisdom and practical tools necessary to experience the fullness of God's plan for marriage.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Secret to A Happy and Blessed Marriage" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's compelling personal testimony woven throughout the narrative adds an intimate, heartfelt dimension to the guidance he imparts. Zapata's wisdom stems from a lifetime of both marital triumphs and challenges, giving him a uniquely qualified perspective to share.
"The Secret to A Happy and Blessed Marriage" by Dr. Randy Zapata reveals the keys to fostering a spiritually-fulfilling union, from cultivating mutual understanding and respect to embracing biblical principles that foster lasting love and unity. Readers will discover transformative strategies for strengthening communication, overcoming conflicts, and creating a marriage centered on God's design.
Author Dr. Randy Zapata shares, "Through my personal journey, I've learned to place this vital area of life in God's hands. It is my heartfelt desire to share the lessons I've learned to help other couples build the joyful, Christ-honoring marriages He intends."
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Randy Zapata's insightful work provides couples with an empowering roadmap for nurturing a happy, blessed union. This impactful book equips readers with the biblical wisdom and practical tools necessary to experience the fullness of God's plan for marriage.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Secret to A Happy and Blessed Marriage" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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