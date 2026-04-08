Recent Release, "Recovering Dante," from Page Publishing Author CARNES LORD, Offers a Radically New Interpretation of the Great Italian Poet's Philosophy
Lorton, VA, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Divine Comedy is widely considered the greatest single work of literature in the history of the West. For all its surface brilliance and appeal, it is also notoriously difficult. Carnes Lord's "Recovering Dante" sets out to show that Dante's allusive and enigmatic manner of writing has been misunderstood, and with it the poet's critical stance toward the authorities--religious and political--of the Italy of his day. Lord offers new insight into both the comic and satiric elements of Dante's literary masterpiece and its underlying intellectual seriousness.
Key to Lord's analysis is a reevaluation of Dante's relationship to his mentor, the Florentine statesman Brunetto Latini, who helped shaped his view of politics and provided privileged access to the events shaping the contemporary world. In addition, Latini was Dante's gateway to the philosophical tradition of the ancient Greeks and Romans as well as its recent revival within the Arabic-speaking world. These aspects of Dante's mature outlook on the world have until now been poorly appreciated.
Lord's fresh interpretation of the Divine Comedy challenges fundamental assumptions of the long tradition of Dante scholarship, as well as the image of Dante in the popular mind. While grounded in the latest scholarship, the book is addressed to a wider audience, is written in a straightforward style, and does not presuppose knowledge of the history or the languages of the period.
The Dante that emerges from "Recovering Dante" will be an unfamiliar figure to many, intriguing, surprising--even shocking. The book is a must-read for anyone interested in this remarkable individual, who was not only a great poet but an acute observer of men and the world. And not only of his own interesting times, but of the human condition--and in a way that speaks directly to us across the centuries.
Carnes Lord is a political scientist who also holds a Ph.D. In classical languages and literature. He has taught at the University of Virginia and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, and has served for more than thirty years in the United States government, including senior positions in the White House. He is editor/translator of Aristotle's Politics and author, among other works, of "The Modern Prince" and "Proconsuls: Delegated Political-Military Leadership from Rome to America Today."
Readers who wish to purchase "Recovering Dante" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Key to Lord's analysis is a reevaluation of Dante's relationship to his mentor, the Florentine statesman Brunetto Latini, who helped shaped his view of politics and provided privileged access to the events shaping the contemporary world. In addition, Latini was Dante's gateway to the philosophical tradition of the ancient Greeks and Romans as well as its recent revival within the Arabic-speaking world. These aspects of Dante's mature outlook on the world have until now been poorly appreciated.
Lord's fresh interpretation of the Divine Comedy challenges fundamental assumptions of the long tradition of Dante scholarship, as well as the image of Dante in the popular mind. While grounded in the latest scholarship, the book is addressed to a wider audience, is written in a straightforward style, and does not presuppose knowledge of the history or the languages of the period.
The Dante that emerges from "Recovering Dante" will be an unfamiliar figure to many, intriguing, surprising--even shocking. The book is a must-read for anyone interested in this remarkable individual, who was not only a great poet but an acute observer of men and the world. And not only of his own interesting times, but of the human condition--and in a way that speaks directly to us across the centuries.
Carnes Lord is a political scientist who also holds a Ph.D. In classical languages and literature. He has taught at the University of Virginia and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, and has served for more than thirty years in the United States government, including senior positions in the White House. He is editor/translator of Aristotle's Politics and author, among other works, of "The Modern Prince" and "Proconsuls: Delegated Political-Military Leadership from Rome to America Today."
Readers who wish to purchase "Recovering Dante" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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