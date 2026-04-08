Recent Release, "City Lights, Southern Nights," from Page Publishing Author Sabrina Crutchfield, is a Captivating Tale of Self-Discovery, Love, & the Power of Coming Home
Loxley, AL, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sabrina Crutchfield has completed a new book, "City Lights, Southern Nights" that follows Caroline, a successful event planner who unexpectedly returns to her rural hometown. Forced to confront her past, Caroline reconnects with her former teenage sweetheart, the local town doctor, and must navigate the emotional complexities of a second chance at love.
Crutchfield's own Southern roots and lighthearted sensibilities infuse this heartwarming story with authenticity and charm. Readers will be swept up in Caroline's journey as she grapples with insecurities, faces small-town gossip, and ultimately discovers that some things are worth embracing, even if they've never changed.
"As a Southern girl myself, I wanted to craft a story that captured the comfort and quirks of rural living, while also exploring the profound impact our hometowns can have on our lives," said author Sabrina Crutchfield.
Published by Page Publishing, Sabrina Crutchfield's delightful work offers readers an uplifting escape. Fans of heartwarming contemporary fiction are sure to find "City Lights, Southern Nights" a moving and memorable read.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "City Lights, Southern Nights" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Crutchfield's own Southern roots and lighthearted sensibilities infuse this heartwarming story with authenticity and charm. Readers will be swept up in Caroline's journey as she grapples with insecurities, faces small-town gossip, and ultimately discovers that some things are worth embracing, even if they've never changed.
"As a Southern girl myself, I wanted to craft a story that captured the comfort and quirks of rural living, while also exploring the profound impact our hometowns can have on our lives," said author Sabrina Crutchfield.
Published by Page Publishing, Sabrina Crutchfield's delightful work offers readers an uplifting escape. Fans of heartwarming contemporary fiction are sure to find "City Lights, Southern Nights" a moving and memorable read.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "City Lights, Southern Nights" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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