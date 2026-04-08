Recent Release, "The Dash," from Page Publishing Author Tim Montgomery, Offers Readers a Compelling, Heartwarming Journey of Lifelong Faith
Columbiana, AL, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tim Montgomery has completed a new book, "The Dash" — a stirring story of his lifelong journey towards the destination God had planned for him. It is filled with trying times, learning to deal with people, and keeping the faith that God brought him to each situation and would guide him through.
The author's background is woven into the narrative, as Montgomery shares how he touched many people's lives, bringing them happiness and hope for a better life. "The Dash" is a deeply personal, reflective work that will leave readers feeling spiritually uplifted.
Through this book, readers will discover Montgomery's unwavering faith and the power of trusting in God's plan, even during life's most challenging moments.
Said author Tim Montgomery, "This book is a testament to the importance of embracing one's faith and allowing God to lead the way, even when the path is not clear."
Published by Page Publishing, Tim Montgomery's inspiring work offers readers an insightful, faith-filled perspective. This moving narrative is sure to uplift and encourage all who experience it.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase "The Dash" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's background is woven into the narrative, as Montgomery shares how he touched many people's lives, bringing them happiness and hope for a better life. "The Dash" is a deeply personal, reflective work that will leave readers feeling spiritually uplifted.
Through this book, readers will discover Montgomery's unwavering faith and the power of trusting in God's plan, even during life's most challenging moments.
Said author Tim Montgomery, "This book is a testament to the importance of embracing one's faith and allowing God to lead the way, even when the path is not clear."
Published by Page Publishing, Tim Montgomery's inspiring work offers readers an insightful, faith-filled perspective. This moving narrative is sure to uplift and encourage all who experience it.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase "The Dash" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories