Recent Release, "Shadow Wife," from Page Publishing Author Mary Clara, is a Deeply Personal Memoir That Recounts Her Journey Through Life's Unexpected Challenges
New York, NY, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mary Clara has completed a new book, "Shadow Wife" — a poignant memoir that delves into her personal struggles with alcoholism, depression, divorce, and poverty. As she navigates these complex issues, she is further confronted with her spouse's revelation of being transgender, forcing her to reevaluate everything she thought she knew.
The author's background is woven seamlessly into the narrative, providing readers with a firsthand account of the emotional turmoil and resilience required to overcome such adversity. Through this candid and reflective work, Mary Clara invites readers to explore the depths of her experience and the lessons she learned along the way.
"Shadow Wife" by Mary Clara is a poignant exploration of the human spirit, delving into the themes of love, loss, and the power of perseverance. Readers will be captivated by the raw honesty and vulnerability that Mary Clara shares, discovering the transformative journey that led her to find strength and purpose amidst the challenges she faced.
"Writing this memoir has been a cathartic and empowering experience," said author Mary Clara. "I hope that by sharing my story, I can offer hope and inspiration to others who may be facing their own personal battles."
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Clara's intimate work provides readers with a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant account of her life's experiences. This powerful memoir is sure to leave a lasting impression on all who encounter it.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Shadow Wife" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's background is woven seamlessly into the narrative, providing readers with a firsthand account of the emotional turmoil and resilience required to overcome such adversity. Through this candid and reflective work, Mary Clara invites readers to explore the depths of her experience and the lessons she learned along the way.
"Shadow Wife" by Mary Clara is a poignant exploration of the human spirit, delving into the themes of love, loss, and the power of perseverance. Readers will be captivated by the raw honesty and vulnerability that Mary Clara shares, discovering the transformative journey that led her to find strength and purpose amidst the challenges she faced.
"Writing this memoir has been a cathartic and empowering experience," said author Mary Clara. "I hope that by sharing my story, I can offer hope and inspiration to others who may be facing their own personal battles."
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Clara's intimate work provides readers with a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant account of her life's experiences. This powerful memoir is sure to leave a lasting impression on all who encounter it.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Shadow Wife" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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