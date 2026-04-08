Author Dan Frost’s New Book, "One Last Road," is a Powerful Novel That Follows an Ex-Ranger & Professional Fighter on His Journey to Find Peace & Healing from His Past

Recent release “One Last Road” from Page Publishing author Dan Frost is a compelling tale that centers around Seth Davis, an ex-Ranger and professional fighter, who embarks on a journey of redemption. Forced to face his past and trauma, Seth must make the difficult choices necessary to move on and find his peace for good.