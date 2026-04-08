Author Dan Frost’s New Book, "One Last Road," is a Powerful Novel That Follows an Ex-Ranger & Professional Fighter on His Journey to Find Peace & Healing from His Past
Recent release “One Last Road” from Page Publishing author Dan Frost is a compelling tale that centers around Seth Davis, an ex-Ranger and professional fighter, who embarks on a journey of redemption. Forced to face his past and trauma, Seth must make the difficult choices necessary to move on and find his peace for good.
New York, NY, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dan Frost, who resides in the small town of Herkimer with his wife, has completed his new book, “One Last Road”: a stirring account that follows one man’s path towards healing and peace despite the difficult road ahead of him.
“Follow ex-Ranger and professional fighter Seth Davis on a journey of redemption and hard choices,” writes Frost. “His journey is not an easy one. As you read this book, you will walk with him through the hell he has to endure to finally find peace. Enjoy the walk on the last road.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dan Frost’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this stirring, character-driven journey. Expertly paced and emotionally candid, “One Last Road” promises to deliver a spellbinding story that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “One Last Road” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Follow ex-Ranger and professional fighter Seth Davis on a journey of redemption and hard choices,” writes Frost. “His journey is not an easy one. As you read this book, you will walk with him through the hell he has to endure to finally find peace. Enjoy the walk on the last road.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dan Frost’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this stirring, character-driven journey. Expertly paced and emotionally candid, “One Last Road” promises to deliver a spellbinding story that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “One Last Road” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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