Author Jeff Pullen’s New Book, "Unknown Legends of Summer," is a Riveting Tale That Follows the Lives of the Staff at a Lodge in New Jersey During a Summer in the 1970s

Recent release “Unknown Legends of Summer” from Page Publishing author Jeff Pullen is a compelling novel that centers around the professional and personal lives of those working over the summer at Albertos Lodge, a hotel in New Jersey, during the 1970s.