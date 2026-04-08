Author Jeff Pullen’s New Book, "Unknown Legends of Summer," is a Riveting Tale That Follows the Lives of the Staff at a Lodge in New Jersey During a Summer in the 1970s
Recent release “Unknown Legends of Summer” from Page Publishing author Jeff Pullen is a compelling novel that centers around the professional and personal lives of those working over the summer at Albertos Lodge, a hotel in New Jersey, during the 1970s.
Richmond Hill, NY, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Pullen, a native of New York City, where he has spent his career as an artist and writer, has completed his new book, “Unknown Legends of Summer”: a stirring tale that explores the lives of those working at a New Jersey hotel called Albertos Lodge, documenting the professional challenges and personal relationships over the course of one fateful summer in the 1970s.
“‘Unknown Legends of Summer’ is about a time in the 1970s before the suburban sprawl when the Poconos, Catskills, and the northwest New Jersey mountains featured hotels of all sizes that ran during the summer, requiring waiters, kitchen staff, chambermaids, bands, bartenders, lifeguards, and concierge staff usually filled by college students and teachers looking to augment their meager salaries,” writes Pullen. “This is a story about one such hotel in New Jersey that served Italian cuisine and the events that took place between Memorial Day and Labor Day.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeff Pullen’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they travel back in time to a bygone era, exploring how one summer job forever changed the lives of those working at Albertos.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Unknown Legends of Summer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘Unknown Legends of Summer’ is about a time in the 1970s before the suburban sprawl when the Poconos, Catskills, and the northwest New Jersey mountains featured hotels of all sizes that ran during the summer, requiring waiters, kitchen staff, chambermaids, bands, bartenders, lifeguards, and concierge staff usually filled by college students and teachers looking to augment their meager salaries,” writes Pullen. “This is a story about one such hotel in New Jersey that served Italian cuisine and the events that took place between Memorial Day and Labor Day.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeff Pullen’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they travel back in time to a bygone era, exploring how one summer job forever changed the lives of those working at Albertos.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Unknown Legends of Summer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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