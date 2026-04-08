Future Horizons to Release "Empowering Autistic Voices in Education: Dismantling Barriers and Building Bridges toward Authentic Inclusion" by Dr. Stephanie C. Holmes
Dr. Stephanie C. Holmes is an author, autism researcher, speaker, and certified autism specialist dedicated to supporting neurodiverse students. After her daughter’s autism diagnosis, she shifted her therapy practice to focus on IEPs, 504 plans, and education systems. She is the founder of Autism Spectrum Resources for Marriage & Family, LLC and co-author of Embracing the Autism Spectrum.
Arlington, TX, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Empowering Autistic Voices in Education is a groundbreaking, research-informed, and deeply human guide to dismantling systemic barriers and fostering authentic inclusion for autistic students, particularly those pushed to the margins. Unique in its approach, this book amplifies the lived experiences of neurodivergent individuals alongside insights from professionals and researchers, creating a powerful dialogue between evidence, empathy, and action. In this thoughtful and accessible resource, editor and contributor Dr. Stephanie C. Holmes, a certified autism specialist and inclusion advocate, leads a diverse group of autistic self-advocates, educators, clinicians, and parents. Together, they explore what authentic inclusion means and how to achieve it through four interconnected sections:
- Learning from our past to inform our future: examining muted voices and inequities in education, including IEP challenges, systemic barriers, and the overlooked intersections of race and disability.
- From theory & research to practice: offering actionable strategies for accommodations, collaboration, and social-emotional support.
- Centering autistic voices and those who support them: sharing firsthand narratives from autistic students and adults about being misunderstood, silenced, and what helped them finally belong.
- The importance of robust transitions: exploring how schools can prepare students not just to graduate, but to thrive—in employment, independent living, and beyond.
Featuring a powerful foreword by Dr. Temple Grandin, candid contributions from neurodivergent authors and self-advocates, and practical wisdom from professionals, this book does more than identify problems — it builds bridges toward real solutions.
Whether you are an educator, administrator, parent, advocate, or ally, Empowering Autistic Voices in Education offers the tools, stories, and inspiration to move beyond compliance and toward authentic, equitable inclusion for all.
- Learning from our past to inform our future: examining muted voices and inequities in education, including IEP challenges, systemic barriers, and the overlooked intersections of race and disability.
- From theory & research to practice: offering actionable strategies for accommodations, collaboration, and social-emotional support.
- Centering autistic voices and those who support them: sharing firsthand narratives from autistic students and adults about being misunderstood, silenced, and what helped them finally belong.
- The importance of robust transitions: exploring how schools can prepare students not just to graduate, but to thrive—in employment, independent living, and beyond.
Featuring a powerful foreword by Dr. Temple Grandin, candid contributions from neurodivergent authors and self-advocates, and practical wisdom from professionals, this book does more than identify problems — it builds bridges toward real solutions.
Whether you are an educator, administrator, parent, advocate, or ally, Empowering Autistic Voices in Education offers the tools, stories, and inspiration to move beyond compliance and toward authentic, equitable inclusion for all.
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
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