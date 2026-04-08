Future Horizons to Release "Empowering Autistic Voices in Education: Dismantling Barriers and Building Bridges toward Authentic Inclusion" by Dr. Stephanie C. Holmes

Dr. Stephanie C. Holmes is an author, autism researcher, speaker, and certified autism specialist dedicated to supporting neurodiverse students. After her daughter’s autism diagnosis, she shifted her therapy practice to focus on IEPs, 504 plans, and education systems. She is the founder of Autism Spectrum Resources for Marriage & Family, LLC and co-author of Embracing the Autism Spectrum.