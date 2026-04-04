Argus Self Storage Advisors Announce Sale of Oscar's Mini Storage in Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD, April 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nathan Gottlieb of Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful closing of Oscar's Mini Storage, located at 2209 W. 5th Street, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The transaction closed on Friday, March 27, 2026, at a purchase price of $4,500,000.
Oscar's Mini Storage is a stabilized, well-performing self-storage asset totaling 74,133 rentable square feet in one of the fastest-growing cities in the Midwest. The facility offers a diverse mix of drive-up storage, climate-controlled units, warehouse space fully leased to long-term tenants and 119 outdoor parking spaces spread across multiple buildings.
Nathan represented the seller in this transaction. The deal reflects continued investor interest in the self-storage sector across the Midwest, as demand for flexible storage solutions remains strong in markets like Sioux Falls.
"We appreciated the opportunity to work alongside the seller to complete the sale of Oscar’s Mini Storage. Transactions like this come together through consistent communication, market knowledge, and a shared commitment to getting to the finish line," said Nathan. Nathan Gottlieb is licensed by JDS Real Estate, Inc.
Nathan Gottlieb, Tom Flannigan, and Alex Ihrke of Area Storage Advisors, are the broker affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors covering Minnesota, Iowa and the Dakotas.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Oscar's Mini Storage is a stabilized, well-performing self-storage asset totaling 74,133 rentable square feet in one of the fastest-growing cities in the Midwest. The facility offers a diverse mix of drive-up storage, climate-controlled units, warehouse space fully leased to long-term tenants and 119 outdoor parking spaces spread across multiple buildings.
Nathan represented the seller in this transaction. The deal reflects continued investor interest in the self-storage sector across the Midwest, as demand for flexible storage solutions remains strong in markets like Sioux Falls.
"We appreciated the opportunity to work alongside the seller to complete the sale of Oscar’s Mini Storage. Transactions like this come together through consistent communication, market knowledge, and a shared commitment to getting to the finish line," said Nathan. Nathan Gottlieb is licensed by JDS Real Estate, Inc.
Nathan Gottlieb, Tom Flannigan, and Alex Ihrke of Area Storage Advisors, are the broker affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors covering Minnesota, Iowa and the Dakotas.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
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