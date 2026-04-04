Community Hospice & Palliative Care, a Subsidiary of Alivia Care Inc., Encourages Advance Care Planning for National Healthcare Decisions Day
Jacksonville, FL, April 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Community Hospice & Palliative Care, a subsidiary of Alivia Care Inc., is encouraging individuals and families to start important conversations about their healthcare wishes in recognition of National Healthcare Decisions Day.
Observed each year on April 16, National Healthcare Decisions Day inspires, educates, and empowers people to plan ahead for future healthcare decisions. The day encourages individuals to reflect on their values, discuss their wishes with loved ones, and document those preferences through advance care planning.
“Taking time to talk about future healthcare choices is one of the most meaningful gifts you can give your loved ones,” said Phillip Ward, president and CEO of Community Hospice & Palliative Care. “When wishes are clearly shared and documented, families and healthcare providers are better able to honor what matters most to the individual.”
Community Hospice & Palliative Care supports advance care planning through resources such as Five Wishes and the Honoring Choices program. Both tools help individuals think through their healthcare preferences, guide conversations with loved ones, and document decisions that can help direct care in the future.
Community Hospice & Palliative Care encourages individuals to use National Healthcare Decisions Day as an opportunity to begin the conversation and learn more about advance care planning resources available in the community.
Observed each year on April 16, National Healthcare Decisions Day inspires, educates, and empowers people to plan ahead for future healthcare decisions. The day encourages individuals to reflect on their values, discuss their wishes with loved ones, and document those preferences through advance care planning.
“Taking time to talk about future healthcare choices is one of the most meaningful gifts you can give your loved ones,” said Phillip Ward, president and CEO of Community Hospice & Palliative Care. “When wishes are clearly shared and documented, families and healthcare providers are better able to honor what matters most to the individual.”
Community Hospice & Palliative Care supports advance care planning through resources such as Five Wishes and the Honoring Choices program. Both tools help individuals think through their healthcare preferences, guide conversations with loved ones, and document decisions that can help direct care in the future.
Community Hospice & Palliative Care encourages individuals to use National Healthcare Decisions Day as an opportunity to begin the conversation and learn more about advance care planning resources available in the community.
Contact
Community Hospice & Palliative CareContact
Michelle Cardinal
904-407-5010
www.communityhospice.com
Michelle Cardinal
904-407-5010
www.communityhospice.com
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