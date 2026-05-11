Two Keys Opens Early Access for Collaborative House-Hunting App to Solve "Viewing Fatigue"
Vancouver, Canada, May 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- TwoKeys today announced the open beta of its collaborative real estate tracking platform, a tool built to organize the chaotic process of finding a new home. Targeted specifically at couples, roommates, and co-buyers, TwoKeys replaces scattered text threads and fragmented photo albums with a single, shared workspace.
House and apartment hunting is a highly personal and complex process, yet most consumers still rely on disjointed methods to track their options. After touring multiple properties, details inevitably blur, floor plans are lost, and objective comparison becomes difficult. TwoKeys provides a centralized hub to log viewings, store documents, and privately rate properties alongside co-buyers.
"The process of finding a home looks different for everyone, but the friction of tracking it all is universal," said Patrick Fic, Founder of TwoKeys. "After the third or fourth viewing, the details blur. We are opening TwoKeys to the public now because we want our early users to help dictate how the platform evolves. We need to understand the nuances of how different people navigate this process so we can build the most effective tool possible."
Key features currently available in the TwoKeys beta include:
Centralized Property Profiles: Track prospective, scheduled, and completed viewings.
Collaborative Evaluation: Shared spaces for roommates and partners to instantly log likes, dislikes, and ratings.
Media Consolidation: A dedicated hub to upload floor plans, listing sheets, and personal tour photos.
TwoKeys is actively seeking user feedback to refine its feature set and accommodate the diverse workflows of modern renters and buyers.
The platform is now open for immediate sign-ups. To create an account and help shape the future of the app, visit https://twokeys.app.
About TwoKeys: TwoKeys is a Vancouver-based technology company building collaborative tools for the real estate market. By focusing on the shared consumer experience, TwoKeys helps couples and roommates organize their property searches, compare options objectively, and make confident housing decisions.
House and apartment hunting is a highly personal and complex process, yet most consumers still rely on disjointed methods to track their options. After touring multiple properties, details inevitably blur, floor plans are lost, and objective comparison becomes difficult. TwoKeys provides a centralized hub to log viewings, store documents, and privately rate properties alongside co-buyers.
"The process of finding a home looks different for everyone, but the friction of tracking it all is universal," said Patrick Fic, Founder of TwoKeys. "After the third or fourth viewing, the details blur. We are opening TwoKeys to the public now because we want our early users to help dictate how the platform evolves. We need to understand the nuances of how different people navigate this process so we can build the most effective tool possible."
Key features currently available in the TwoKeys beta include:
Centralized Property Profiles: Track prospective, scheduled, and completed viewings.
Collaborative Evaluation: Shared spaces for roommates and partners to instantly log likes, dislikes, and ratings.
Media Consolidation: A dedicated hub to upload floor plans, listing sheets, and personal tour photos.
TwoKeys is actively seeking user feedback to refine its feature set and accommodate the diverse workflows of modern renters and buyers.
The platform is now open for immediate sign-ups. To create an account and help shape the future of the app, visit https://twokeys.app.
About TwoKeys: TwoKeys is a Vancouver-based technology company building collaborative tools for the real estate market. By focusing on the shared consumer experience, TwoKeys helps couples and roommates organize their property searches, compare options objectively, and make confident housing decisions.
Contact
TwoKeysContact
Patrick Fic
(672) 886-1514
https://twokeys.app
Patrick Fic
(672) 886-1514
https://twokeys.app
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