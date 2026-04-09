Author Wanda Diaz-Gantt’s New Book, "The Drugs Were Always Around," is a Poignant Memoir That Documents the Trials and Challenges the Author Faced on Her Journey

Recent release “The Drugs Were Always Around” from Page Publishing author Wanda Diaz-Gantt is a stirring and compelling autobiographical account that chronicles the many struggles the author faced in her life. From a toxic upbringing to substance abuse, Wanda’s story is one of strength in the face of adversity.