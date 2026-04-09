Author Wanda Diaz-Gantt’s New Book, "The Drugs Were Always Around," is a Poignant Memoir That Documents the Trials and Challenges the Author Faced on Her Journey
Recent release “The Drugs Were Always Around” from Page Publishing author Wanda Diaz-Gantt is a stirring and compelling autobiographical account that chronicles the many struggles the author faced in her life. From a toxic upbringing to substance abuse, Wanda’s story is one of strength in the face of adversity.
Orlando, FL, April 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wanda Diaz-Gantt, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a social worker with a bachelor of science in social work from Georgia State University, has completed her new book, “The Drugs Were Always Around”: a stirring account of the author’s journey to take control of her life and overcome the trials she faced.
“This is a story about a woman who overcame many challenges in her life—for example, drug use, never having an adult to help her, and abuse in many ways,” writes Diaz-Gantt. “It took her a long time to get it together, but she did. In the mess that she was raised, she was still able to raise two children who are doing extremely well in their lives and even got to earn a college degree. With God’s help and her determination, she overcame many things.
“I want my story to be able to reach out to others and give them hope that anything is possible and that it’s not how you start but how you finish that matters.”
Published by Page Publishing, Wanda Diaz-Gantt’s enthralling tale is a powerful testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, serving as a reminder to readers from all walks of life that there is no challenge too great they cannot overcome.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Drugs Were Always Around” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This is a story about a woman who overcame many challenges in her life—for example, drug use, never having an adult to help her, and abuse in many ways,” writes Diaz-Gantt. “It took her a long time to get it together, but she did. In the mess that she was raised, she was still able to raise two children who are doing extremely well in their lives and even got to earn a college degree. With God’s help and her determination, she overcame many things.
“I want my story to be able to reach out to others and give them hope that anything is possible and that it’s not how you start but how you finish that matters.”
Published by Page Publishing, Wanda Diaz-Gantt’s enthralling tale is a powerful testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, serving as a reminder to readers from all walks of life that there is no challenge too great they cannot overcome.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Drugs Were Always Around” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
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