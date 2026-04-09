Recent Release, "My Governess is an Android," from Page Publishing Author Gregory Kujala, Delivers Intrigue, Daring Escapes, and Artificial Intelligence
Winchester, VA, April 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gregory Kujala has completed a new book, "My Governess is an Android" — a page-turning science fiction adventure that follows engineering student Jessica as she enlists the help of her android governess, Isabella, to rescue her kidnapped father from a rival corporation. Navigating a dangerous journey from Steamboat, Colorado, to the depths of the Mediterranean Sea and the Martian asteroid belt, Jessica and Isabella must outwit their pursuers and uncover the sinister plots of Cerebrocorp.
The author, Gregory Kujala, draws from his own diverse background in biology, geology, and medicine to craft a richly imaginative narrative. His extensive knowledge and experience lend authenticity to the novel's scientific and technological elements, seamlessly blending them with the thrilling race to save Jessica's father.
"My Governess is an Android" by Gregory Kujala delves into thought-provoking themes of artificial intelligence, corporate greed, and the bonds of family. Readers will be captivated by the high-stakes adventure and the questions it raises about the ethical implications of advanced technology. This enthralling story promises to keep them on the edge of their seats until the very last page.
"As an avid reader and writer, I'm thrilled to share this thrilling new work of science fiction with the world," said author Gregory Kujala. "My Governess is an Android" is a labor of love, infused with my passion for storytelling and my fascination with the wonders of science and technology."
Published by Page Publishing, Gregory Kujala's imaginative work promises to transport readers on a captivating journey through the realms of science fiction. This compelling novel will leave a lasting impression on those who seek to explore the boundless possibilities of the future.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "My Governess is an Android" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author, Gregory Kujala, draws from his own diverse background in biology, geology, and medicine to craft a richly imaginative narrative. His extensive knowledge and experience lend authenticity to the novel's scientific and technological elements, seamlessly blending them with the thrilling race to save Jessica's father.
"My Governess is an Android" by Gregory Kujala delves into thought-provoking themes of artificial intelligence, corporate greed, and the bonds of family. Readers will be captivated by the high-stakes adventure and the questions it raises about the ethical implications of advanced technology. This enthralling story promises to keep them on the edge of their seats until the very last page.
"As an avid reader and writer, I'm thrilled to share this thrilling new work of science fiction with the world," said author Gregory Kujala. "My Governess is an Android" is a labor of love, infused with my passion for storytelling and my fascination with the wonders of science and technology."
Published by Page Publishing, Gregory Kujala's imaginative work promises to transport readers on a captivating journey through the realms of science fiction. This compelling novel will leave a lasting impression on those who seek to explore the boundless possibilities of the future.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "My Governess is an Android" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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