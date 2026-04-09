Author Larry Haffey’s New Book, "From a Professor's Heart," is a Riveting Series of Devotionals That Encourage Readers to Connect with God on a Personal, Spiritual Level
Recent release “From a Professor's Heart” from Covenant Books author Larry Haffey is compelling series of devotionals originally shared with the author’s students during his time at MidAmerica University that aims to bring readers closer to living by God’s Word and increase their sensitivity to the Lord’s influence in their lives.
Sioux Falls, SD, April 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Larry Haffey, a loving husband, father, and grandfather as well as a veteran of the Navy who holds a doctorate in ministry, has completed his new book, “From a Professor's Heart”: a collection of devotions the author shared with his students before each class while teaching at MidAmerica University.
Born and raised in Colorado, author Larry Haffey left college after two years and joined the Navy for a six-year enlistment. During his time in the Navy, he met his wife and soulmate, and following his service he earned two degrees in engineering, a master’s degree from seminary, and finally a doctorate in ministry. He then began teaching at MidAmerica University and spent the final thirty-two years of his professional life there.
“There are fifty-two devotionals in this book, each of which is an actual devotional that [I] shared with [my] students in the classroom,” writes Haffey. “Why are there fifty-two? That number was chosen primarily because that is approximately the number of times a professor meets with his class in the course of a semester. It is also the number of weeks in a year. Use this devotional book in a way that is convenient to you. Read it in conjunction with other devotional materials; read it with your Bible. Maybe you just want to have a special lift for the day or for the week. Some individuals may want to read all of the devotionals through as one would read a book.
“Whatever your plan, the Holy Spirit will use the material to enrich your life and heighten your sensitivity to God. The devotionals are practical and applicable to the ordinary affairs of life. Don’t look for lofty theology or brilliant biblical scholarship, but look for the Lord as you meditate on the truths found in the writings.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Larry Haffey’s new book shares Scriptural references with each devotional, allowing readers to take time to read additional verses and understand the context of the setting which the devotional was meant to illuminate. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “From a Professor’s Heart” serves as a window to God’s Word that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Readers can purchase “From a Professor's Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Born and raised in Colorado, author Larry Haffey left college after two years and joined the Navy for a six-year enlistment. During his time in the Navy, he met his wife and soulmate, and following his service he earned two degrees in engineering, a master’s degree from seminary, and finally a doctorate in ministry. He then began teaching at MidAmerica University and spent the final thirty-two years of his professional life there.
“There are fifty-two devotionals in this book, each of which is an actual devotional that [I] shared with [my] students in the classroom,” writes Haffey. “Why are there fifty-two? That number was chosen primarily because that is approximately the number of times a professor meets with his class in the course of a semester. It is also the number of weeks in a year. Use this devotional book in a way that is convenient to you. Read it in conjunction with other devotional materials; read it with your Bible. Maybe you just want to have a special lift for the day or for the week. Some individuals may want to read all of the devotionals through as one would read a book.
“Whatever your plan, the Holy Spirit will use the material to enrich your life and heighten your sensitivity to God. The devotionals are practical and applicable to the ordinary affairs of life. Don’t look for lofty theology or brilliant biblical scholarship, but look for the Lord as you meditate on the truths found in the writings.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Larry Haffey’s new book shares Scriptural references with each devotional, allowing readers to take time to read additional verses and understand the context of the setting which the devotional was meant to illuminate. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “From a Professor’s Heart” serves as a window to God’s Word that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Readers can purchase “From a Professor's Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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