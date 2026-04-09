Author Larry Haffey’s New Book, "From a Professor's Heart," is a Riveting Series of Devotionals That Encourage Readers to Connect with God on a Personal, Spiritual Level

Recent release “From a Professor's Heart” from Covenant Books author Larry Haffey is compelling series of devotionals originally shared with the author’s students during his time at MidAmerica University that aims to bring readers closer to living by God’s Word and increase their sensitivity to the Lord’s influence in their lives.