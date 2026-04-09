Author Corey Lipow’s New Book, "Damion's Influence," is a Compelling Novella That Follows a University Student as He Navigates Personal Relationships and Campus Politics
Recent release “Damion's Influence” from Newman Springs Publishing author Corey Lipow is an intriguing tale that centers around Dominic DeMarcus, a first-year college student at the prestigious Granyel University. As first-year representative on the student council, he becomes entangled in a student-led social revolution while also having to handle the challenges of personal relationships.
Arlington, VA, April 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Corey Lipow has completed his new book, “Damion's Influence”: a compelling story of a first-year university student who, after being elected to the student council, finds himself in the middle of a campus-wide student revolution. The book also comes with the short story, “The Powers That Be,” about a future society with ominous forebodings.
“Young Dominic DeMarcus finds himself a pivotal character at the prestigious Granyel University, where he is first-year representative on the student council,” writes Lipow. “He becomes enmeshed in such matters as the student revolution--a dramatic attempt by the students to combat their draconian image--and becomes the target of a hostile student president. At the same time, he must thread the thorny field of friends and romantic interests, and the blurry lines in between.
“This volume also includes the short story, ‘The Powers That Be’, a work that comments on our modern society. Gabriel Whitehead wakes up to find his idyllic town being saturated with men in suits and dark sunglasses. Are these men nothing to worry about, or do they represent something more sinister going on?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Corey Lipow’s engaging novella is by turns funny, artistic, suspenseful, and intellectual, as it follows Dominic DeMarcus through his tumultuous first year at Granyel University.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can order “Damion's Influence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. It is also available in audiobook format.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243- 8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Young Dominic DeMarcus finds himself a pivotal character at the prestigious Granyel University, where he is first-year representative on the student council,” writes Lipow. “He becomes enmeshed in such matters as the student revolution--a dramatic attempt by the students to combat their draconian image--and becomes the target of a hostile student president. At the same time, he must thread the thorny field of friends and romantic interests, and the blurry lines in between.
“This volume also includes the short story, ‘The Powers That Be’, a work that comments on our modern society. Gabriel Whitehead wakes up to find his idyllic town being saturated with men in suits and dark sunglasses. Are these men nothing to worry about, or do they represent something more sinister going on?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Corey Lipow’s engaging novella is by turns funny, artistic, suspenseful, and intellectual, as it follows Dominic DeMarcus through his tumultuous first year at Granyel University.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can order “Damion's Influence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. It is also available in audiobook format.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243- 8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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