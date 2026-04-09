Author Corey Lipow’s New Book, "Damion's Influence," is a Compelling Novella That Follows a University Student as He Navigates Personal Relationships and Campus Politics

Recent release “Damion's Influence” from Newman Springs Publishing author Corey Lipow is an intriguing tale that centers around Dominic DeMarcus, a first-year college student at the prestigious Granyel University. As first-year representative on the student council, he becomes entangled in a student-led social revolution while also having to handle the challenges of personal relationships.