Authors Maggi Jairdullo and Holly Sylvestri’s New Book, "Slider's New Home," is a Charming Story of a Golden Retriever Named Slider Who Finally Finds His Forever Home

Recent release “Slider's New Home” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Maggi Jairdullo and Holly Sylvestri is a captivating tale that centers around Slider, a golden retriever who lives at Green Meadow Farm where he and other dogs wait to be adopted. After waiting to find his own family, Slider is thrilled to be adopted and heads home to his brand new life.