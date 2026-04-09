Authors Maggi Jairdullo and Holly Sylvestri’s New Book, "Slider's New Home," is a Charming Story of a Golden Retriever Named Slider Who Finally Finds His Forever Home
Recent release “Slider's New Home” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Maggi Jairdullo and Holly Sylvestri is a captivating tale that centers around Slider, a golden retriever who lives at Green Meadow Farm where he and other dogs wait to be adopted. After waiting to find his own family, Slider is thrilled to be adopted and heads home to his brand new life.
North Plainfield, NJ, April 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Maggi Jairdullo and Holly Sylvestri, two educators and animal lovers, have completed their new book, “Slider's New Home”: a riveting story of a loveable golden retriever whose dreams are fulfilled when he is adopted and brought to his brand new home.
Jairdullo and Sylvestri start their tale, “Hi, my name is Slider. I am a golden retriever. I live at Green Meadow Farm with many other dogs. Every day we go outside to play in a big field. This is my favorite part of the day. I get to play with all my friends, chasing each other or playing catch.
“Every weekend, people come to Green Meadow Farm, looking for dogs to adopt. This makes me really excited because I want to go home with someone.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Maggi Jairdullo and Holly Sylvestri’s engaging tale is inspired by both author’s love of reading to children, as well as their belief that all animals should have a safe and happy home. With vibrant and colorful artwork by illustrator Ellin Chen, “Slider’s New Home” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library. This is the first book of a series. The next book, 'Slider Goes To The Vet' will be coming soon.”
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Slider's New Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Jairdullo and Sylvestri start their tale, “Hi, my name is Slider. I am a golden retriever. I live at Green Meadow Farm with many other dogs. Every day we go outside to play in a big field. This is my favorite part of the day. I get to play with all my friends, chasing each other or playing catch.
“Every weekend, people come to Green Meadow Farm, looking for dogs to adopt. This makes me really excited because I want to go home with someone.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Maggi Jairdullo and Holly Sylvestri’s engaging tale is inspired by both author’s love of reading to children, as well as their belief that all animals should have a safe and happy home. With vibrant and colorful artwork by illustrator Ellin Chen, “Slider’s New Home” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library. This is the first book of a series. The next book, 'Slider Goes To The Vet' will be coming soon.”
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Slider's New Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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