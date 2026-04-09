Dr. Kenneth Muncie’s New Book, "Dr. Kenneth Muncies Soulful Funky Nursery Rhymes," is an Adult-Oriented Parody That Reimagines Classic Fables and Nursery Rhymes
New York, NY, April 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. Kenneth Muncie has completed his most recent book “Dr. Kenneth Muncies Soulful Funky Nursery Rhymes”: a parody collection of classic nursery rhymes and bedtime stories that are reimagined through a “funk” lens.
“Jake Thomas Development is a work and progress of stories, characters, and creative funky necessities,” writes Dr. Muncie. “More powerful than an Electric Watted Supernova, it’s a funky notion stronger than a locomotion; JTD indulges you into the aura of the past Funktified in the 1970s, where the aura of funky music has never been so important.
“Characters, concepts, funky creations, short stories, full stories, nursery rhymes, and funky folklore known as Funklore. JTD is run by Jake Thomas, Jerry Willis, Brayam Hernandez, and the Hutchinson bros, Dawntae and Dawshawn.
“JTD is more than a business; it’s a way of thought, it’s a style, a type of persona, a state of mind. We’re unique, funky, and we’re one of a kind.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Kenneth Muncie’s book, accompanied by artwork from illustrator Rachel Owens, will captivate readers with each tale, offering a hilarious spoof of well-known nursery rhymes that will place each classic story in a whole new light.
Readers who wish to experience this hilarious work can purchase “Dr. Kenneth Muncies Soulful Funky Nursery Rhymes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Jake Thomas Development is a work and progress of stories, characters, and creative funky necessities,” writes Dr. Muncie. “More powerful than an Electric Watted Supernova, it’s a funky notion stronger than a locomotion; JTD indulges you into the aura of the past Funktified in the 1970s, where the aura of funky music has never been so important.
“Characters, concepts, funky creations, short stories, full stories, nursery rhymes, and funky folklore known as Funklore. JTD is run by Jake Thomas, Jerry Willis, Brayam Hernandez, and the Hutchinson bros, Dawntae and Dawshawn.
“JTD is more than a business; it’s a way of thought, it’s a style, a type of persona, a state of mind. We’re unique, funky, and we’re one of a kind.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Kenneth Muncie’s book, accompanied by artwork from illustrator Rachel Owens, will captivate readers with each tale, offering a hilarious spoof of well-known nursery rhymes that will place each classic story in a whole new light.
Readers who wish to experience this hilarious work can purchase “Dr. Kenneth Muncies Soulful Funky Nursery Rhymes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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