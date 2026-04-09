Apostle Alex Jones-Cobb’s Newly Released "Victorious Evidence" is an Inspiring Testimony of Faith, Perseverance, and the Transforming Power of God
“Victorious Evidence: “Total Freedom Prevails”” from Christian Faith Publishing author Apostle Alex Jones-Cobb is a powerful sequel that shares the author’s personal journey of triumph through faith, offering readers encouragement and proof that true freedom is found in Christ alone.
Elgin, SC, April 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Victorious Evidence: “Total Freedom Prevails””: a moving and faith-filled work that reveals the strength, grace, and deliverance available to all who trust in God. “Victorious Evidence: “Total Freedom Prevails”” is the creation of published author, Apostle Alex Jones-Cobb, a Trinitarian Pentecostal revivalist, life coach, and screenwriter. He currently resides in South Carolina. He is a native of Kent County, Michigan, with twenty-seven years of experience preaching the gospel. He aspires to reach the lost at whatever the cost, and he’s passionate about being a relevant and relatable voice in this late hour.
Jones-Cobb shares, “Victorious Evidence is a factual and transparent testimony of a fire-baptized believer of Christ and an overcomer of many trials and tribulations. This sequel is an example of how the wonder-working power of God grants one total freedom from all forms of bondage.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Alex Jones-Cobb’s new book is a heartfelt message of hope and divine victory. Through honest storytelling and spiritual insight, the author reminds readers that God’s power is sufficient to restore, heal, and bring complete freedom to those who seek Him wholeheartedly.
Consumers can purchase “Victorious Evidence: “Total Freedom Prevails”” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Victorious Evidence: “Total Freedom Prevails””, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jones-Cobb shares, “Victorious Evidence is a factual and transparent testimony of a fire-baptized believer of Christ and an overcomer of many trials and tribulations. This sequel is an example of how the wonder-working power of God grants one total freedom from all forms of bondage.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Alex Jones-Cobb’s new book is a heartfelt message of hope and divine victory. Through honest storytelling and spiritual insight, the author reminds readers that God’s power is sufficient to restore, heal, and bring complete freedom to those who seek Him wholeheartedly.
Consumers can purchase “Victorious Evidence: “Total Freedom Prevails”” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Victorious Evidence: “Total Freedom Prevails””, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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