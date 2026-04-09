Apostle Alex Jones-Cobb’s Newly Released "Victorious Evidence" is an Inspiring Testimony of Faith, Perseverance, and the Transforming Power of God

“Victorious Evidence: “Total Freedom Prevails”” from Christian Faith Publishing author Apostle Alex Jones-Cobb is a powerful sequel that shares the author’s personal journey of triumph through faith, offering readers encouragement and proof that true freedom is found in Christ alone.