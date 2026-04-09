Richard Thompson’s Newly Released “Northern Lights Swing Over WW2 Alaska Railways” is a Captivating Narrative That Blends Military Heritage and Wartime Romance
“Northern Lights Swing Over WW2 Alaska Railways” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard Thompson is an engaging blend of family history, wartime reflection, and the enduring cultural power of swing music. This thoughtful work highlights the pivotal role of railroads during WWII while honoring the extraordinary lives of Thompson’s military parents.
Covington, GA, April 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Northern Lights Swing Over WW2 Alaska Railways”: a vivid and heartfelt journey through WWII-era Alaska, where railroads, military service, and the rhythms of swing music converge to shape an unforgettable true story. “Northern Lights Swing Over WW2 Alaska Railways” is the creation of published author, Richard Thompson.
Thompson shares, “This book is my second; the first was Terror Trail, published in 2007. It told the story of ghosts from the Civil War era to the early 2000s in present-day central Georgia. My background in marketing, love of model and real trains, and growing up in a military family were some of the inspirations for this book, Northern Lights Swing Over World War II Alaska Railways.
Swing music became my passion, and by using great musical memory songs from the past, I hope to continue to help inspire young men and women to embrace the past in their current interests and livelihoods. For people from the Baby Boom generation and the Greatest Generation, I hope they will enjoy the memories provided in this book and bring a smile or remembrance to their lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Thompson’s new book offers an immersive look at the wartime experiences of military personnel stationed in Alaska, the critical significance of U.S. railroads during WWII, and the uplifting cultural influence of swing music. Thompson weaves historical detail with personal family legacy to deliver a compelling tribute to courage, love, and American resilience.
Consumers can purchase “Northern Lights Swing Over WW2 Alaska Railways” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Northern Lights Swing Over WW2 Alaska Railways”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Thompson shares, “This book is my second; the first was Terror Trail, published in 2007. It told the story of ghosts from the Civil War era to the early 2000s in present-day central Georgia. My background in marketing, love of model and real trains, and growing up in a military family were some of the inspirations for this book, Northern Lights Swing Over World War II Alaska Railways.
Swing music became my passion, and by using great musical memory songs from the past, I hope to continue to help inspire young men and women to embrace the past in their current interests and livelihoods. For people from the Baby Boom generation and the Greatest Generation, I hope they will enjoy the memories provided in this book and bring a smile or remembrance to their lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Thompson’s new book offers an immersive look at the wartime experiences of military personnel stationed in Alaska, the critical significance of U.S. railroads during WWII, and the uplifting cultural influence of swing music. Thompson weaves historical detail with personal family legacy to deliver a compelling tribute to courage, love, and American resilience.
Consumers can purchase “Northern Lights Swing Over WW2 Alaska Railways” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Northern Lights Swing Over WW2 Alaska Railways”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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