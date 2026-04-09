Richard Thompson’s Newly Released “Northern Lights Swing Over WW2 Alaska Railways” is a Captivating Narrative That Blends Military Heritage and Wartime Romance

“Northern Lights Swing Over WW2 Alaska Railways” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard Thompson is an engaging blend of family history, wartime reflection, and the enduring cultural power of swing music. This thoughtful work highlights the pivotal role of railroads during WWII while honoring the extraordinary lives of Thompson’s military parents.