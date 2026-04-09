Rev. Dr. ULC William Lee McLeod’s Newly Released “A Light for Your Soul” is a Collection of Faith-Filled Reflections Encouraging Gratitude, Hope, and Devotion to God.

“A Light for Your Soul” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Dr. ULC William Lee McLeod, Honoris Causa is an inspirational devotional offering daily reflections that encourage readers to recognize God’s presence, give thanks for life’s blessings, and deepen their relationship with Christ.