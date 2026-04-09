Rev. Dr. ULC William Lee McLeod’s Newly Released “A Light for Your Soul” is a Collection of Faith-Filled Reflections Encouraging Gratitude, Hope, and Devotion to God.
“A Light for Your Soul” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Dr. ULC William Lee McLeod, Honoris Causa is an inspirational devotional offering daily reflections that encourage readers to recognize God’s presence, give thanks for life’s blessings, and deepen their relationship with Christ.
Yonkers, NY, April 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- @font-face
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“A Light for Your Soul”: an uplifting devotional that invites readers to reflect on God’s goodness and the blessing of each new day. “A Light for Your Soul” is the creation of published author, Rev. Dr. ULC William Lee McLeod, Honoris Causa.
Rev. Dr. McLeod shares, “This world has many journeys that we can take, leading us either somewhere or nowhere. God gave men and women the free will to do good or evil.
There are various documents of God’s Word. Biblical scholars, theologians, and others often interpret Scripture in ways that can confuse its translation and understanding, sometimes misleading us to believe one doctrine of the order of God’s church over another. This translation can cause havoc in one’s faith and belief in God.
This book is written not from religion but through the revelation of the Holy Spirit. I do not follow what is called a church building; I follow the only true and living God, Jesus Christ. Who is the church? Only God. In this book of inspiration and encouragement, there is no religion—only God.
The Holy Spirit of God is our Comforter, Teacher, Guide, and the Author and Creator of all things, including this book. The hand of God blesses me, and He blesses you as well—but do you know it?
If you don’t know that you’re blessed, then read this book and take your time doing so. Then watch the salvation of the Lord, my God—and hopefully, your God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. ULC William Lee McLeod, Honoris Causa’s new book encourages readers to pause, reflect, and appreciate the blessing of life while strengthening their faith and trust in God’s guidance.
Consumers can purchase “A Light for Your Soul” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Light for Your Soul”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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panose-1:2 4 5 3 5 4 6 3 2 4;
mso-font-charset:0;
“A Light for Your Soul”: an uplifting devotional that invites readers to reflect on God’s goodness and the blessing of each new day. “A Light for Your Soul” is the creation of published author, Rev. Dr. ULC William Lee McLeod, Honoris Causa.
Rev. Dr. McLeod shares, “This world has many journeys that we can take, leading us either somewhere or nowhere. God gave men and women the free will to do good or evil.
There are various documents of God’s Word. Biblical scholars, theologians, and others often interpret Scripture in ways that can confuse its translation and understanding, sometimes misleading us to believe one doctrine of the order of God’s church over another. This translation can cause havoc in one’s faith and belief in God.
This book is written not from religion but through the revelation of the Holy Spirit. I do not follow what is called a church building; I follow the only true and living God, Jesus Christ. Who is the church? Only God. In this book of inspiration and encouragement, there is no religion—only God.
The Holy Spirit of God is our Comforter, Teacher, Guide, and the Author and Creator of all things, including this book. The hand of God blesses me, and He blesses you as well—but do you know it?
If you don’t know that you’re blessed, then read this book and take your time doing so. Then watch the salvation of the Lord, my God—and hopefully, your God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. ULC William Lee McLeod, Honoris Causa’s new book encourages readers to pause, reflect, and appreciate the blessing of life while strengthening their faith and trust in God’s guidance.
Consumers can purchase “A Light for Your Soul” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Light for Your Soul”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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