Dr. Dorothy M. Hendrix’s Newly Released "It’s Really True and Nothing New" Shares a Faith-Inspired Lesson That Teaches Children We Are All the Same Within
“It’s Really True and Nothing New: Without Our Skin, We’re All the Same Within!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Dorothy M. Hendrix is an engaging educational book that teaches children about the human body while promoting kindness, unity, and respect for others. Through colorful characters representing body systems and organs, the book combines science lessons with a faith-centered message that reminds readers that every person is uniquely made yet fundamentally the same within.
Inglewood, CA, April 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “It’s Really True and Nothing New: Without Our Skin, We’re All the Same Within!”: a thoughtful and engaging children’s educational book. “It’s Really True and Nothing New: Without Our Skin, We’re All the Same Within!” is the creation of published author, Dr. Dorothy M. Hendrix, who has more than 45 years of experience in allied health, education, and curriculum development. She has held leadership roles at institutions including Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, St. Francis Career College, UCLA Continuing Education, and East Los Angeles College, where she worked extensively in allied health programs and instruction. She holds a PhD in Education with a specialization in Educational Technology from Walden University, along with advanced degrees in education and liberal studies. A Registered Health Information Technologist and former CAHIIM site surveyor, she was honored as the 2017 CHIA Educator of the Year and recognized by Marquis Who’s Who. Dr. Hendrix has also led major grant initiatives and founded DH Consulting, where she works as a program evaluator and curriculum specialist, combining her expertise in healthcare, education, and technology with a faith-centered commitment to service and leadership.
Dr. Hendrix shares, “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth. He made the birds and the bees, along with other animals, to fulfill His plan of variety. “God created man in His image” (Genesis 1:27), for us to love, respect, and grow together—showcasing kindness and fairness regardless of our physical appearance. God’s creation of multiple human beings ensures we are all part of the same family. With a variety of different frames on the outside, we are the same on the inside, regardless of race, social status, or gender.
Teaching children at an early age about our body structure will help them understand how we were designed to function similarly, even with different-colored body frames. We’re all created in God’s image to love and respect one another without judgment. Let’s not think of “us” and “them”—there is only one race: the human race!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Dorothy M. Hendrix’s new book offers a lively and accessible introduction to the human body’s systems while encouraging children to embrace compassion and understanding. Using imaginative characters such as “Len the Skin,” “Jane the Brain,” and “Art the Heart,” the book guides readers through the body’s structure and functions in a way that is both educational and entertaining. Alongside its scientific insights, the narrative emphasizes a meaningful spiritual lesson—that all people share the same humanity regardless of outward differences.
Consumers can purchase “It’s Really True and Nothing New: Without Our Skin, We’re All the Same Within!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s Really True and Nothing New: Without Our Skin, We’re All the Same Within!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Hendrix shares, “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth. He made the birds and the bees, along with other animals, to fulfill His plan of variety. “God created man in His image” (Genesis 1:27), for us to love, respect, and grow together—showcasing kindness and fairness regardless of our physical appearance. God’s creation of multiple human beings ensures we are all part of the same family. With a variety of different frames on the outside, we are the same on the inside, regardless of race, social status, or gender.
Teaching children at an early age about our body structure will help them understand how we were designed to function similarly, even with different-colored body frames. We’re all created in God’s image to love and respect one another without judgment. Let’s not think of “us” and “them”—there is only one race: the human race!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Dorothy M. Hendrix’s new book offers a lively and accessible introduction to the human body’s systems while encouraging children to embrace compassion and understanding. Using imaginative characters such as “Len the Skin,” “Jane the Brain,” and “Art the Heart,” the book guides readers through the body’s structure and functions in a way that is both educational and entertaining. Alongside its scientific insights, the narrative emphasizes a meaningful spiritual lesson—that all people share the same humanity regardless of outward differences.
Consumers can purchase “It’s Really True and Nothing New: Without Our Skin, We’re All the Same Within!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s Really True and Nothing New: Without Our Skin, We’re All the Same Within!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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