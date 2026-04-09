Dr. Dorothy M. Hendrix’s Newly Released "It’s Really True and Nothing New" Shares a Faith-Inspired Lesson That Teaches Children We Are All the Same Within

“It’s Really True and Nothing New: Without Our Skin, We’re All the Same Within!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Dorothy M. Hendrix is an engaging educational book that teaches children about the human body while promoting kindness, unity, and respect for others. Through colorful characters representing body systems and organs, the book combines science lessons with a faith-centered message that reminds readers that every person is uniquely made yet fundamentally the same within.