Angelo Miele, MD’s Newly Released “Life Under the Sun” is a Reflective Memoir Exploring Faith, Purpose, and a Vision for Health-Care Reform
“Life Under the Sun: The Life and Dreams of a Retired Physician About Faith and Health-Care Reform” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angelo Miele, MD is an inspiring account of a physician’s life journey, blending personal testimony with thoughtful insights on faith and the future of health care.
Wheaton, IL, April 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Life Under the Sun: The Life and Dreams of a Retired Physician About Faith and Health-Care Reform”: a heartfelt and thought-provoking memoir that reflects on a lifetime of medical practice, spiritual growth, and a deep desire to improve the health-care system. “Life Under the Sun: The Life and Dreams of a Retired Physician About Faith and Health-Care Reform” is the creation of published author, Angelo Miele, MD, who was born in Nola, a sizeable town about sixteen miles east of Naples, Italy. He emigrated to the United States in 1972, at the age of sixteen. He was able to fulfill his dream of becoming a physician and graduated with honors from Loyola Stritch School of Medicine in 1981. After a residency in internal medicine, he joined a well-respected group in the far western suburbs of Chicago. He was an active member of the staff at Central DuPage Hospital, now part of Northwestern Medicine. Dr Miele retired from active practice in September 2024 but has continued to work at DuPage Care Center, a large local nursing home, as their medical director. He remains active in his church, now serving as an elder. He has traveled for many years with his church to Honduras on medical mission trips. He enjoys golfing, reading, gardening, and traveling. Most importantly, he enjoys spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Angelo Miele, MD shares, “When you have been blessed by the Creator, you want to share your story in the hope of encouraging those who read it. I recently retired from a forty-year practice in general internal medicine. My success was measured by the appreciation of those I was privileged to call patients and friends.
I have continued to have two strong desires: to share my faith in my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ by my actions and words and to encourage a change in our health-care system to make it become a universal system.
Is it too much to ask that every citizen and permanent resident be covered by health-care insurance so that they can care for their physical health? Is it too much to pray for to try to reach people with the good news of salvation for their spiritual health? I have written about my life and dreams with the hope of making a difference. We all have only so many days here on earth—let’s make them count!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angelo Miele, MD’s new book is an uplifting blend of personal reflection, spiritual encouragement, and thoughtful discussion on health-care reform and its impact on society.
Consumers can purchase “Life Under the Sun: The Life and Dreams of a Retired Physician About Faith and Health-Care Reform” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life Under the Sun: The Life and Dreams of a Retired Physician About Faith and Health-Care Reform”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Angelo Miele, MD shares, “When you have been blessed by the Creator, you want to share your story in the hope of encouraging those who read it. I recently retired from a forty-year practice in general internal medicine. My success was measured by the appreciation of those I was privileged to call patients and friends.
I have continued to have two strong desires: to share my faith in my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ by my actions and words and to encourage a change in our health-care system to make it become a universal system.
Is it too much to ask that every citizen and permanent resident be covered by health-care insurance so that they can care for their physical health? Is it too much to pray for to try to reach people with the good news of salvation for their spiritual health? I have written about my life and dreams with the hope of making a difference. We all have only so many days here on earth—let’s make them count!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angelo Miele, MD’s new book is an uplifting blend of personal reflection, spiritual encouragement, and thoughtful discussion on health-care reform and its impact on society.
Consumers can purchase “Life Under the Sun: The Life and Dreams of a Retired Physician About Faith and Health-Care Reform” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life Under the Sun: The Life and Dreams of a Retired Physician About Faith and Health-Care Reform”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories