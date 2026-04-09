Angelo Miele, MD’s Newly Released “Life Under the Sun” is a Reflective Memoir Exploring Faith, Purpose, and a Vision for Health-Care Reform

“Life Under the Sun: The Life and Dreams of a Retired Physician About Faith and Health-Care Reform” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angelo Miele, MD is an inspiring account of a physician’s life journey, blending personal testimony with thoughtful insights on faith and the future of health care.