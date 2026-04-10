Money Smarts, a Sports Media Inc. Company, Expands Financial Education Initiative Under CEO Dan Kost
Severance, CO, April 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Money Smarts, a financial literacy brand powered by Sports Media Inc., is expanding its mission to equip individuals and families with the tools they need to make smarter financial decisions. Under the leadership of CEO Dan Kost, the company is rolling out new content, programming, and partnerships designed to make financial education more accessible, practical, and engaging.
Money Smarts focuses on breaking down complex financial topics into clear, easy-to-understand guidance. From budgeting and saving to credit management and long-term investing, the platform delivers content tailored to a wide range of audiences, including students, young professionals, and families.
“Financial literacy shouldn’t be intimidating or out of reach,” said Kost. “Our goal with Money Smarts is simple—give people real-world knowledge they can actually use, without the jargon or confusion.”
The expanded initiative will include:
New digital content series focused on everyday financial decisions
Community outreach programs and workshops
Partnerships with schools, youth organizations, and community groups
Interactive tools and resources to help users build better financial habits
As part of Sports Media Inc., Money Smarts leverages a strong media platform to reach diverse audiences through storytelling, digital media, and educational campaigns. The company’s approach blends practical advice with relatable messaging, making financial education both relevant and actionable.
Kost, who has led multiple media and educational initiatives, emphasized the importance of early financial education and long-term impact. “We’re not just creating content—we’re building a movement around smarter money habits that can change lives over time,” he added.
Money Smarts plans to continue expanding its reach nationwide, with future initiatives aimed at underserved communities and first-time financial learners.
Money Smarts focuses on breaking down complex financial topics into clear, easy-to-understand guidance. From budgeting and saving to credit management and long-term investing, the platform delivers content tailored to a wide range of audiences, including students, young professionals, and families.
“Financial literacy shouldn’t be intimidating or out of reach,” said Kost. “Our goal with Money Smarts is simple—give people real-world knowledge they can actually use, without the jargon or confusion.”
The expanded initiative will include:
New digital content series focused on everyday financial decisions
Community outreach programs and workshops
Partnerships with schools, youth organizations, and community groups
Interactive tools and resources to help users build better financial habits
As part of Sports Media Inc., Money Smarts leverages a strong media platform to reach diverse audiences through storytelling, digital media, and educational campaigns. The company’s approach blends practical advice with relatable messaging, making financial education both relevant and actionable.
Kost, who has led multiple media and educational initiatives, emphasized the importance of early financial education and long-term impact. “We’re not just creating content—we’re building a movement around smarter money habits that can change lives over time,” he added.
Money Smarts plans to continue expanding its reach nationwide, with future initiatives aimed at underserved communities and first-time financial learners.
Contact
Sports Media Inc.Contact
Dan Kost
312-436-0500
Www.SportsMedia.Net
Dan Kost
312-436-0500
Www.SportsMedia.Net
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