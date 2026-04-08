Loveforce International Releases a New Billy Ray Charles Single
Santa Clarita, CA, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, April 10, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The single is by Billy Ray Charles. It is about a Ride or Die kind of love.
Billy Ray Charles' "I’m On Your Side" is a Soul ballad with a popping beat and Funk overtones. Lyrically, it talks about being down for someone you love no matter what. It also talks about the willingness to assist your love in any way you can, which includes building them back up when they are down.
“Our single this week is about the kind of love that will always be behind you and won’t let you down, no matter what,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We believe it is the kind of love most people want in their lives,” he continued.
Billy Ray Charles’ “I’m On Your Side” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Billy Ray Charles' "I’m On Your Side" is a Soul ballad with a popping beat and Funk overtones. Lyrically, it talks about being down for someone you love no matter what. It also talks about the willingness to assist your love in any way you can, which includes building them back up when they are down.
“Our single this week is about the kind of love that will always be behind you and won’t let you down, no matter what,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We believe it is the kind of love most people want in their lives,” he continued.
Billy Ray Charles’ “I’m On Your Side” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
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