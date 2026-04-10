Author Karen Walker and Illustrator Jon Revis’s New Book, "Where Does the Sock Monster Live?" Follows a Friendly Sock Monster’s Journey to Find His Family
Recent release “Where Does the Sock Monster Live?” from Covenant Books author Karen Walker and illustrator Jon Revis is a charming tale that centers around a sock monster as he searches for his home. From a smelly closet to a crowded toy box, the sock monster will try all sorts of places in order to be reunited with his family.
Asheboro, NC, April 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Karen Walker, who resides in Asheboro, North Carolina, with her husband and their cat, and illustrator Jon Revis, have completed their new book, “Where Does the Sock Monster Live?”: a riveting story of a sock monster’s search for his home.
In “Where Does the Sock Monster Live?,” young readers are introduced to the sock monster, a friendly creature who eats socks and has seemingly lost his way back home. With the help of the readers, the sock monster will search high and low to be reunited with his family and discover the special place in the home where sock monsters all live.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Karen Walker’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on the sock monster’s escapades on his way back home. With colorful artwork by illustrator Jon Revis, “Where Does the Sock Monster Live?” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Where Does the Sock Monster Live?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
In “Where Does the Sock Monster Live?,” young readers are introduced to the sock monster, a friendly creature who eats socks and has seemingly lost his way back home. With the help of the readers, the sock monster will search high and low to be reunited with his family and discover the special place in the home where sock monsters all live.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Karen Walker’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on the sock monster’s escapades on his way back home. With colorful artwork by illustrator Jon Revis, “Where Does the Sock Monster Live?” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Where Does the Sock Monster Live?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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