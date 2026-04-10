Author Karen Walker and Illustrator Jon Revis’s New Book, "Where Does the Sock Monster Live?" Follows a Friendly Sock Monster’s Journey to Find His Family

Recent release “Where Does the Sock Monster Live?” from Covenant Books author Karen Walker and illustrator Jon Revis is a charming tale that centers around a sock monster as he searches for his home. From a smelly closet to a crowded toy box, the sock monster will try all sorts of places in order to be reunited with his family.