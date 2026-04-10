Author Kara Pederson’s New Book, "Make America Mindful Again," is an Interactive Workbook That Aims to Help Readers Reflect on Their Sense of Self and Purpose

Recent release “Make America Mindful Again: A Reflective Workbook for a More Mindful America” from Covenant Books author Kara Pederson is an engaging workbook that invites readers to take the time needed for self-reflection. Through creative prompts and activities, Pederson’s workbook will offer readers an opportunity to ground themselves amidst the chaos of the modern world.