Author Kara Pederson’s New Book, "Make America Mindful Again," is an Interactive Workbook That Aims to Help Readers Reflect on Their Sense of Self and Purpose
Recent release “Make America Mindful Again: A Reflective Workbook for a More Mindful America” from Covenant Books author Kara Pederson is an engaging workbook that invites readers to take the time needed for self-reflection. Through creative prompts and activities, Pederson’s workbook will offer readers an opportunity to ground themselves amidst the chaos of the modern world.
Rochester, MN, April 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kara Pederson, a licensed independent clinical social worker, has completed her new book, “Make America Mindful Again: A Reflective Workbook for a More Mindful America”: a valuable resource for individuals embarking on a journey of self-discovery, with the goal of enhancing their understanding of themselves and their deeper purpose in life.
“‘Make America Mindful Again’ promotes the idea of reconnecting with your inner peace, creativity, and sense of purpose in a complex world,” shares Pederson. “This workbook serves as a guide to practicing mindfulness, featuring quotes, journaling prompts, practical tips, and coloring pages.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kara Pederson’s new book will offer readers motivational quotes for inspiration and grounding mindfulness exercises, as well as self-discovery prompts and calming coloring pages for creative expression. With each activity, “Make America Mindful Again” will encourage readers of all ages to embrace mindfulness as a lifestyle and embark on their own personal journey toward enhanced awareness and joy.
Readers can purchase “Make America Mindful Again: A Reflective Workbook for a More Mindful America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘Make America Mindful Again’ promotes the idea of reconnecting with your inner peace, creativity, and sense of purpose in a complex world,” shares Pederson. “This workbook serves as a guide to practicing mindfulness, featuring quotes, journaling prompts, practical tips, and coloring pages.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kara Pederson’s new book will offer readers motivational quotes for inspiration and grounding mindfulness exercises, as well as self-discovery prompts and calming coloring pages for creative expression. With each activity, “Make America Mindful Again” will encourage readers of all ages to embrace mindfulness as a lifestyle and embark on their own personal journey toward enhanced awareness and joy.
Readers can purchase “Make America Mindful Again: A Reflective Workbook for a More Mindful America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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