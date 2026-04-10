Author Melanie Jennings’s New Book, "Evolving Relationships," is a Compelling Account That Explores the Author’s Journey to Find the Right Relationship for Her
Recent release “Evolving Relationships” from Covenant Books author Melanie Jennings is a captivating and heartfelt memoir that follows the author as she reflects on her search for the right relationship, and how her journey helped her to understand how not only people but their relationships can grow over time.
Daphne, AL, April 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Melanie Jennings, a loving wife and mother who holds a bachelor’s degree in human resources from Faulkner University in Mobile, Alabama, has completed her new book, “Evolving Relationships”: a fascinating look at how relationships change and shift, as seen through the lens of the author’s own search for a better relationship.
“I was inspired to write this short read because relationships in my life were just not any good,” writes Jennings. “I began researching relationships and just what people were looking for. Relationships constantly grow with the ever-changing dynamics of time, and that is how, I believe, relationships evolve.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Melanie Jennings’s new book is sure to enlighten readers from all walks of life as they discover how different relationships can be when given the chance to grow. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Evolving Relationships” is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Evolving Relationships” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“I was inspired to write this short read because relationships in my life were just not any good,” writes Jennings. “I began researching relationships and just what people were looking for. Relationships constantly grow with the ever-changing dynamics of time, and that is how, I believe, relationships evolve.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Melanie Jennings’s new book is sure to enlighten readers from all walks of life as they discover how different relationships can be when given the chance to grow. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Evolving Relationships” is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Evolving Relationships” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Covenant BooksContact
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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