Author Sarah Lowery’s New Book, "A Butterfly's Journey," is a Charming and Heartfelt Story That Follows the Many Adventures of a Curious Blue Morpho Butterfly
Recent release “A Butterfly's Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sarah Lowery is a riveting tale that invites readers to follow along as a blue morpho butterfly begins to explore the world around him in search for food and a place to belong. Along the way, the butterfly will face all sorts of dangers as he comes into his own.
New York, NY, April 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Lowery, a homeschooler with a passion for reading and a creative imagination, has completed her new book, “A Butterfly's Journey”: a captivating journey that follows a young and curious blue morpho butterfly as he leaves the safety of the canopy and finds himself looking for food.
Lowery begins her tale, “One sunny day in a damp rainforest, a butterfly wriggled his way from his snug chrysalis. Slowly, he stretched out his wings until they were no longer crumpled. He looked around to see a huge canopy of trees covering the bright blue sky. Just in the distance, he spotted a wispy waterfall that toppled from a towering cliff. He wanted to go there! He flapped his wings and lifted into the air. He was a bit wobbly at first, but it wasn’t long before he was fluttering beautifully toward the waterfall.
“As he got closer to the waterfall, he could hear the roaring water rushing over the cliff. He felt the cool mist that filled the air around the waterfall. He flew higher until soon he was high above the canopy and the waterfall. From the sky, he could see for miles. This was when the butterfly began to feel hungry. He set out to find a delicious treat.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sarah Lowery’s engaging story will invite readers to follow along as the blue morpho butterfly tries new experiences and faces unknown challenges. With colorful artwork to help bring Lowery’s story to life, “A Butterfly’s Journey” is sure to delight young readers from all walks of life as they discover just how brave a butterfly can be.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “A Butterfly's Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Lowery begins her tale, “One sunny day in a damp rainforest, a butterfly wriggled his way from his snug chrysalis. Slowly, he stretched out his wings until they were no longer crumpled. He looked around to see a huge canopy of trees covering the bright blue sky. Just in the distance, he spotted a wispy waterfall that toppled from a towering cliff. He wanted to go there! He flapped his wings and lifted into the air. He was a bit wobbly at first, but it wasn’t long before he was fluttering beautifully toward the waterfall.
“As he got closer to the waterfall, he could hear the roaring water rushing over the cliff. He felt the cool mist that filled the air around the waterfall. He flew higher until soon he was high above the canopy and the waterfall. From the sky, he could see for miles. This was when the butterfly began to feel hungry. He set out to find a delicious treat.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sarah Lowery’s engaging story will invite readers to follow along as the blue morpho butterfly tries new experiences and faces unknown challenges. With colorful artwork to help bring Lowery’s story to life, “A Butterfly’s Journey” is sure to delight young readers from all walks of life as they discover just how brave a butterfly can be.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “A Butterfly's Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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