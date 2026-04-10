Author Sarah Lowery’s New Book, "A Butterfly's Journey," is a Charming and Heartfelt Story That Follows the Many Adventures of a Curious Blue Morpho Butterfly

Recent release “A Butterfly's Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sarah Lowery is a riveting tale that invites readers to follow along as a blue morpho butterfly begins to explore the world around him in search for food and a place to belong. Along the way, the butterfly will face all sorts of dangers as he comes into his own.