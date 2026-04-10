Yesenia Ferreira’s Newly Released "Arturo Hears God" is an Uplifting and Inspirational Children’s Story
“Arturo Hears God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yesenia Ferreira is a heartfelt and encouraging tale that explores themes of faith, resilience, and the power of prayer as a young boy seeks comfort and guidance from God.
Wesley Chapel, FL, April 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Arturo Hears God”: a touching and inspirational children’s book that guides young readers through a journey of faith and self-discovery. “Arturo Hears God” is the creation of published author, Yesenia Ferreira, a dedicated wife and mother of five.
Ferreira shares, “Arturo feels down after he’s been bullied. He has questions for God, but will he get the answers he is looking for? Join him on his prayer journey of hearing God’s voice and see the answers to his questions come in surprising ways!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yesenia Ferreira’s new book features vibrant illustrations crafted by Terri Kottas.
Consumers can purchase “Arturo Hears God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Arturo Hears God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ferreira shares, “Arturo feels down after he’s been bullied. He has questions for God, but will he get the answers he is looking for? Join him on his prayer journey of hearing God’s voice and see the answers to his questions come in surprising ways!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yesenia Ferreira’s new book features vibrant illustrations crafted by Terri Kottas.
Consumers can purchase “Arturo Hears God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Arturo Hears God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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