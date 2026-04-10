Jonathan M. Dukes’s Newly Released “The Adventures of Danny and Myra: At the Train Park” is a Heartwarming Story Celebrating Family, Faith, and Everyday Adventures
“The Adventures of Danny and Myra: At the Train Park” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jonathan M. Dukes is a charming children’s story inspired by real-life family experiences that highlights fun, compassion, and gratitude through a day at the park.
Bel Aire, KS, April 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Danny and Myra: At the Train Park”: a delightful narrative that captures the excitement of a family outing while sharing meaningful lessons about kindness, resilience, and faith. “The Adventures of Danny and Myra: At the Train Park” is the creation of published author, Jonathan M. Dukes, born in 1988 in small-town Kansas, who holds a degree in manufacturing engineering and has worked in engineering, engineering management, and operations management. Inspired by real-life experiences with his three children—Donovan, Mya, and Zayden—Jonathan created The Adventures of Danny and Myra as bedtime stories for his family. He hopes the stories will bring joy to children and families while encouraging a loving home centered on faith in Jesus Christ.
Dukes shares, “The Adventures of Danny and Myra is a sweet and wholesome series that really captures both the excitement and the love within a family. In this episode, Danny and Myra are excited for a special trip to a train park with their dad. At the park, they have a blast playing on a 1900s steam train and a coal car, swinging on the playground, and having snacks in between. However, Danny falls and bumps his chin, causing some tears.
The little adventure at the train park is full of fun but also a reminder that even the most exciting moments in life can come with a bump or two—and that kindness and care from strangers can make a world of difference! The adventure ends with a prayer of thanks and praise to Jesus that really wraps up the day beautifully. Oh, what a heartwarming way to close out a fun family adventure together! With each journey, we eagerly look forward to what new adventures Danny and Myra will go on next time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jonathan M. Dukes’s new book invites young readers and their families to enjoy a joyful story of exploration, family bonding, and gratitude for life’s blessings, reminding readers that even simple everyday adventures can become meaningful moments when shared together.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Danny and Myra: At the Train Park” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Danny and Myra: At the Train Park”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dukes shares, “The Adventures of Danny and Myra is a sweet and wholesome series that really captures both the excitement and the love within a family. In this episode, Danny and Myra are excited for a special trip to a train park with their dad. At the park, they have a blast playing on a 1900s steam train and a coal car, swinging on the playground, and having snacks in between. However, Danny falls and bumps his chin, causing some tears.
The little adventure at the train park is full of fun but also a reminder that even the most exciting moments in life can come with a bump or two—and that kindness and care from strangers can make a world of difference! The adventure ends with a prayer of thanks and praise to Jesus that really wraps up the day beautifully. Oh, what a heartwarming way to close out a fun family adventure together! With each journey, we eagerly look forward to what new adventures Danny and Myra will go on next time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jonathan M. Dukes’s new book invites young readers and their families to enjoy a joyful story of exploration, family bonding, and gratitude for life’s blessings, reminding readers that even simple everyday adventures can become meaningful moments when shared together.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Danny and Myra: At the Train Park” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Danny and Myra: At the Train Park”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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