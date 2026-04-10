Jonathan M. Dukes’s Newly Released “The Adventures of Danny and Myra: At the Train Park” is a Heartwarming Story Celebrating Family, Faith, and Everyday Adventures

“The Adventures of Danny and Myra: At the Train Park” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jonathan M. Dukes is a charming children’s story inspired by real-life family experiences that highlights fun, compassion, and gratitude through a day at the park.