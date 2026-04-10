Kenton P. Lowry’s Newly Released "The Rapture" is a Scripture-Focused Examination of End-Times Prophecy, the Second Coming of Christ, and Key Teachings About the Rapture

“The Rapture: A Biblical Perspective” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenton P. Lowry is a thought-provoking study that challenges common assumptions about the rapture and explores biblical teachings on the Second Coming, resurrection, and God’s prophetic timeline.