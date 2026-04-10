Kenton P. Lowry’s Newly Released "The Rapture" is a Scripture-Focused Examination of End-Times Prophecy, the Second Coming of Christ, and Key Teachings About the Rapture
“The Rapture: A Biblical Perspective” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenton P. Lowry is a thought-provoking study that challenges common assumptions about the rapture and explores biblical teachings on the Second Coming, resurrection, and God’s prophetic timeline.
Fayetteville, NC, April 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Rapture: A Biblical Perspective”: an in-depth exploration of biblical prophecy that invites readers to reconsider traditional teachings about the rapture, the return of Christ, and the culmination of God’s plan for humanity. “The Rapture: A Biblical Perspective” is the creation of published author, Kenton P. Lowry.
Lowry shares, “What if everything you thought you knew about the rapture wasn’t quite as it seemed?
In this eye-opening book, Kenton P. Lowry challenges traditional beliefs about the rapture, the Second Coming of Christ, and the end of the age. Guided by Scripture and the Holy Spirit, he takes readers on a journey to uncover what the Bible truly says and doesn’t say about God’s ultimate plan.
Explore the rapture, the Second Coming of Christ, the resurrections of the just and unjust, the millennial kingdom, and the eternal state in ways that will surprise and inspire you. Discover fresh insights into what Jesus did during His three days in Hades and the impact it had on OT Saints and NT Saints, plus the profound prophetic meaning behind God’s three feasts.
Prepare to be amazed by the breathtaking truth of God’s eternal design. Will you take the journey?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenton P. Lowry’s new book offers a reflective and research-driven look at biblical prophecy, encouraging readers to explore Scripture with renewed curiosity and devotion.
Consumers can purchase “The Rapture: A Biblical Perspective” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Rapture: A Biblical Perspective”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lowry shares, “What if everything you thought you knew about the rapture wasn’t quite as it seemed?
In this eye-opening book, Kenton P. Lowry challenges traditional beliefs about the rapture, the Second Coming of Christ, and the end of the age. Guided by Scripture and the Holy Spirit, he takes readers on a journey to uncover what the Bible truly says and doesn’t say about God’s ultimate plan.
Explore the rapture, the Second Coming of Christ, the resurrections of the just and unjust, the millennial kingdom, and the eternal state in ways that will surprise and inspire you. Discover fresh insights into what Jesus did during His three days in Hades and the impact it had on OT Saints and NT Saints, plus the profound prophetic meaning behind God’s three feasts.
Prepare to be amazed by the breathtaking truth of God’s eternal design. Will you take the journey?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenton P. Lowry’s new book offers a reflective and research-driven look at biblical prophecy, encouraging readers to explore Scripture with renewed curiosity and devotion.
Consumers can purchase “The Rapture: A Biblical Perspective” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Rapture: A Biblical Perspective”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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