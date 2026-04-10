Danyelle H. Bridges’s Newly Released "From Pain to Purpose" is a Powerful Testimony of Faith and God’s Redemptive Grace
“From Pain to Purpose” from Christian Faith Publishing author Danyelle H. Bridges is an inspiring personal account that guides readers through brokenness, healing, and spiritual renewal. Through transparency and faith-centered reflection, Bridges encourages readers to embrace their scars as evidence of survival and step boldly into their God-given purpose.
Waggaman, LA, April 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “From Pain to Purpose”: a heartfelt and courageous testimony of overcoming trauma, betrayal, and self-doubt through unwavering faith in God. “From Pain to Purpose: A Journey of Healing and Transformation” is the creation of published author, Danyelle H. Bridges, an ordained evangelist, educator, and advocate for healing and empowerment with more than twenty years of devoted ministry. A passionate speaker and gifted communicator, she inspires individuals to transform pain into purpose and boldly embrace their God-given calling. She is the founder of Divine Angels Outreach Ministry and leads Ingenuity Consultants, equipping individuals and organizations with tools for resilience and growth, including her signature COPE & CONNECT™ framework developed during her seventeen years as a special education teacher.
The author of several transformative books and journals, Danyelle encourages clarity, wellness, and spiritual alignment through her writing and global outreach efforts. Alongside her husband of over twenty-six years, she has built a legacy rooted in faith and family, continuing to serve as a vessel of hope, restoration, and purpose to communities locally and internationally.
Bridges shares, “What if your broken places were the key to your greatest purpose?
Like Kintsugi, the art of repairing broken pottery with gold, God takes our scars and turns them into something stronger, radiant, and full of meaning.
From Pain to Purpose is an invitation to rise from the ashes, embrace your story, and step boldly into the life God has designed for you.
Your scars don’t define you. They refine you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danyelle H. Bridges’s new book serves as both a testimony and a roadmap for anyone navigating trauma, marriage struggles, anger, self-doubt, or spiritual warfare. With honesty and grace, Bridges reminds readers that no wound is wasted in the hands of God.
Consumers can purchase “From Pain to Purpose” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From Pain to Purpose”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author of several transformative books and journals, Danyelle encourages clarity, wellness, and spiritual alignment through her writing and global outreach efforts. Alongside her husband of over twenty-six years, she has built a legacy rooted in faith and family, continuing to serve as a vessel of hope, restoration, and purpose to communities locally and internationally.
Bridges shares, “What if your broken places were the key to your greatest purpose?
Like Kintsugi, the art of repairing broken pottery with gold, God takes our scars and turns them into something stronger, radiant, and full of meaning.
From Pain to Purpose is an invitation to rise from the ashes, embrace your story, and step boldly into the life God has designed for you.
Your scars don’t define you. They refine you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danyelle H. Bridges’s new book serves as both a testimony and a roadmap for anyone navigating trauma, marriage struggles, anger, self-doubt, or spiritual warfare. With honesty and grace, Bridges reminds readers that no wound is wasted in the hands of God.
Consumers can purchase “From Pain to Purpose” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From Pain to Purpose”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories