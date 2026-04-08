Project Hosts’ GSSOne Azure Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization

Project Hosts announces that its GSSOne Azure platform has achieved FedRAMP High Authorization, one of the most rigorous security standards for cloud solutions serving the U.S. federal government. GSSOne Azure is also authorized at DoD Impact Level 5 (IL5), placing it among a select group of platforms capable of supporting highly sensitive federal and defense workloads while accelerating agencies’ path to secure cloud adoption.