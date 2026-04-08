Project Hosts’ GSSOne Azure Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization
Project Hosts announces that its GSSOne Azure platform has achieved FedRAMP High Authorization, one of the most rigorous security standards for cloud solutions serving the U.S. federal government. GSSOne Azure is also authorized at DoD Impact Level 5 (IL5), placing it among a select group of platforms capable of supporting highly sensitive federal and defense workloads while accelerating agencies’ path to secure cloud adoption.
Goldsboro, NC, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Project Hosts is proud to announce that GSSOne Azure, its secure cloud platform designed to support government and mission-critical workloads, has officially achieved FedRAMP High Authorization. “After 10 years of building, refining, and operating secure cloud environments for the federal government, GSS One Azure is now officially FedRAMP High Authorized,” stated Josh Krueger, Chief Information Security Officer at Project Hosts. This milestone marks a major achievement for the company and reinforces Project Hosts’ commitment to delivering secure, compliant cloud environments for federal agencies and organizations operating in highly regulated sectors.
FedRAMP High represents the most rigorous security baseline within the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, requiring the implementation and validation of approximately 410 security controls aligned with NIST SP 800-53. These controls must be independently assessed by a Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) and authorized by a sponsoring federal agency. “For agencies, this means faster adoption through reuse of an already authorized platform. For partners and SaaS providers, this means a proven path to delivering high-impact workloads without starting from scratch,” noted Krueger.
With this authorization, GSSOne Azure joins a relatively small group of cloud service offerings operating at the FedRAMP High baseline, enabling federal agencies to process and store some of the most sensitive unclassified government data while maintaining strict security and compliance standards.
“We first achieved our FedRAMP Moderate authorization a decade ago. Since then, we’ve continuously evolved our platform, processes, and team to meet the growing demands of federal agencies. Reaching High is not just a certification milestone; it reflects years of deliberate engineering, operational maturity, and a deep commitment to security and compliance,” said Krueger.
In addition to achieving FedRAMP High Authorization, GSSOne Azure is authorized at DoD Impact Level 5 (IL5) for National Security Systems (NSS). IL5 represents the highest impact level for unclassified systems within the Department of Defense environment. Achieving both FedRAMP High and DoD IL5 NSS authorization places GSSOne Azure among a very small group of cloud platforms capable of supporting highly sensitive federal and defense workloads.
Project Hosts is a leader, delivering over 50+ ATOs serving the federal government. The authorization also allows federal agencies and partners to reuse Project Hosts’ FedRAMP security authorization package, significantly accelerating the adoption of the GSSOne Azure platform while maintaining strict federal security requirements.
This milestone positions Project Hosts among an elite group of cloud service providers trusted to deliver secure infrastructure capable of supporting high-impact federal and defense environments, further reinforcing the company’s leadership in compliant cloud solutions.
I’m proud of the team that made this happen. This was a true cross-functional effort across engineering, security, compliance, and operations,” added Scott Chapman, CEO.
About Project Hosts
Project Hosts is a FedRAMP and DoD-authorized cloud service provider specializing in secure cloud environments for government and commercial customers. As a recognized leader with over two decades of experience helping ISVs and system integrators achieve compliance, Project Hosts delivers turnkey solutions that accelerate the path to ATO while reducing cost and complexity. Learn more at www.projecthosts.com.
Press Contact:
Victor de Avila
Marketing and Content Lead
(949) 322-1982
victor.deavila@projecthosts.com
FedRAMP High represents the most rigorous security baseline within the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, requiring the implementation and validation of approximately 410 security controls aligned with NIST SP 800-53. These controls must be independently assessed by a Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) and authorized by a sponsoring federal agency. “For agencies, this means faster adoption through reuse of an already authorized platform. For partners and SaaS providers, this means a proven path to delivering high-impact workloads without starting from scratch,” noted Krueger.
With this authorization, GSSOne Azure joins a relatively small group of cloud service offerings operating at the FedRAMP High baseline, enabling federal agencies to process and store some of the most sensitive unclassified government data while maintaining strict security and compliance standards.
“We first achieved our FedRAMP Moderate authorization a decade ago. Since then, we’ve continuously evolved our platform, processes, and team to meet the growing demands of federal agencies. Reaching High is not just a certification milestone; it reflects years of deliberate engineering, operational maturity, and a deep commitment to security and compliance,” said Krueger.
In addition to achieving FedRAMP High Authorization, GSSOne Azure is authorized at DoD Impact Level 5 (IL5) for National Security Systems (NSS). IL5 represents the highest impact level for unclassified systems within the Department of Defense environment. Achieving both FedRAMP High and DoD IL5 NSS authorization places GSSOne Azure among a very small group of cloud platforms capable of supporting highly sensitive federal and defense workloads.
Project Hosts is a leader, delivering over 50+ ATOs serving the federal government. The authorization also allows federal agencies and partners to reuse Project Hosts’ FedRAMP security authorization package, significantly accelerating the adoption of the GSSOne Azure platform while maintaining strict federal security requirements.
This milestone positions Project Hosts among an elite group of cloud service providers trusted to deliver secure infrastructure capable of supporting high-impact federal and defense environments, further reinforcing the company’s leadership in compliant cloud solutions.
I’m proud of the team that made this happen. This was a true cross-functional effort across engineering, security, compliance, and operations,” added Scott Chapman, CEO.
About Project Hosts
Project Hosts is a FedRAMP and DoD-authorized cloud service provider specializing in secure cloud environments for government and commercial customers. As a recognized leader with over two decades of experience helping ISVs and system integrators achieve compliance, Project Hosts delivers turnkey solutions that accelerate the path to ATO while reducing cost and complexity. Learn more at www.projecthosts.com.
Press Contact:
Victor de Avila
Marketing and Content Lead
(949) 322-1982
victor.deavila@projecthosts.com
Contact
Project HostsContact
Victor de Avila
949-322-1982
www.projecthosts.com
Victor de Avila
949-322-1982
www.projecthosts.com
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