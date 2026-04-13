Author Cameron Pine’s New Book, "Jacob's Fountain," is a Riveting Novel That Follows a Man and His Family as They Use Their Creativity and Inventions to Make a Difference
Recent release “Jacob's Fountain” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Cameron Pine is a compelling tale that centers around Jacob, a young man blessed with the gift of creativity that leads to a myriad of inventions and wealth. Together with his equally creative family, Jacob does all he can to help others around the world.
New York, NY, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cameron Pine has completed his new book, “Jacob's Fountain”: a moving tale that follows a man and his family who use their incredible gifts and wealth to deliver change to communities in need.
“A humble man named Jacob is blessed with the gift of creativity, and one invention leads to another and yet another,” writes Pine. “He and his wife, Kendall, grow into a family with three sons and one daughter, each creative in their own way, each more caring for mankind than the previous child. Inventions lead to money, and money leads to opportunities.
“What if? What if money was not an issue and you could do anything you wanted to? Would you buy a yacht or maybe take a joyride into space? How about solving world hunger? How about bringing clean water to the front door of every family in need, millions upon millions of families, and at no cost to the family or the government? ‘Jacob’s Fountain’ is named for that very cause. How about literacy? Roughly 781 million adults worldwide cannot read or write, and nearly two-thirds are female. And that number doesn’t include the children. Jacob’s daughter, Nadja, intends to put an AI teaching tablet in the hands of every person on earth who needs help learning to read or write.
“Poverty and illiteracy go hand in hand. Literacy and democracy go hand in hand. Join Jacob’s family, hand in hand, on their journey to make a difference. Who knows, you might even get to experience real world peace on your journey.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Cameron Pine’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this poignant tale of generosity and philanthropy, discovering how one can truly make a difference when given the chance.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Jacob's Fountain" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“A humble man named Jacob is blessed with the gift of creativity, and one invention leads to another and yet another,” writes Pine. “He and his wife, Kendall, grow into a family with three sons and one daughter, each creative in their own way, each more caring for mankind than the previous child. Inventions lead to money, and money leads to opportunities.
“What if? What if money was not an issue and you could do anything you wanted to? Would you buy a yacht or maybe take a joyride into space? How about solving world hunger? How about bringing clean water to the front door of every family in need, millions upon millions of families, and at no cost to the family or the government? ‘Jacob’s Fountain’ is named for that very cause. How about literacy? Roughly 781 million adults worldwide cannot read or write, and nearly two-thirds are female. And that number doesn’t include the children. Jacob’s daughter, Nadja, intends to put an AI teaching tablet in the hands of every person on earth who needs help learning to read or write.
“Poverty and illiteracy go hand in hand. Literacy and democracy go hand in hand. Join Jacob’s family, hand in hand, on their journey to make a difference. Who knows, you might even get to experience real world peace on your journey.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Cameron Pine’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this poignant tale of generosity and philanthropy, discovering how one can truly make a difference when given the chance.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Jacob's Fountain" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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