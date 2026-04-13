Author Cameron Pine’s New Book, "Jacob's Fountain," is a Riveting Novel That Follows a Man and His Family as They Use Their Creativity and Inventions to Make a Difference

Recent release “Jacob's Fountain” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Cameron Pine is a compelling tale that centers around Jacob, a young man blessed with the gift of creativity that leads to a myriad of inventions and wealth. Together with his equally creative family, Jacob does all he can to help others around the world.