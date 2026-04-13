Katherine LoCicero’s Newly Released “The Light That Breaks the Lie” is a Bold Biblical Guide to Recognizing Deception and Walking in the Truth of Christ

“The Light That Breaks the Lie: A Biblical Guide to Identifying and Escaping Counterfeit Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Katherine LoCicero - The Rogue Valkyrie is a powerful devotional that equips readers to discern spiritual deception and embrace the truth found in Jesus Christ.