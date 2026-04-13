Katherine LoCicero’s Newly Released “The Light That Breaks the Lie” is a Bold Biblical Guide to Recognizing Deception and Walking in the Truth of Christ
“The Light That Breaks the Lie: A Biblical Guide to Identifying and Escaping Counterfeit Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Katherine LoCicero - The Rogue Valkyrie is a powerful devotional that equips readers to discern spiritual deception and embrace the truth found in Jesus Christ.
New Berlin, WI, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Light That Breaks the Lie: A Biblical Guide to Identifying and Escaping Counterfeit Light”: a compelling and Scripture-driven devotional designed to expose spiritual deception and lead readers into the freedom of God’s truth. “The Light That Breaks the Lie: A Biblical Guide to Identifying and Escaping Counterfeit Light” is the creation of published author, Katherine LoCicero - The Rogue Valkyrie, a Bible teacher and content creator whose life was transformed by God’s Word after years of spiritual searching and deception. Raised with Jewish traditions, she turned away from faith as a teenager but was ultimately restored through God’s truth. Now, she uses her testimony and scriptural insight to help others find freedom in Jesus the Messiah, as reflected in her Exiting Enlightenment devotional series.
LoCicero shares, “Exiting Enlightenment is a powerful devotional series for those who are waking up from the illusions of the New Age, New Thought, and transcendental philosophies—and stepping into the freedom of the truth of God’s Word. With clarity and compassion, this series walks readers through the spiritual disorientation that often follows deconstruction, offering daily guidance rooted in Scripture to rebuild a biblical foundation of faith, identity, and purpose.
Each devotional confronts the subtle and seductive teachings of modern spiritualism—manifestation, universalism, energy healing, higher self, and inner divinity—exposing their roots and contradictions in light of the gospel. With grace-filled wisdom, Exiting Enlightenment invites readers to examine counterfeit “light” and discover the true Light of the world: Jesus Christ. Through reflection, prayer, and action steps, this series provides healing for the heart, clarity for the mind, and restoration for the soul.
This is more than a devotional series—it’s a journey of deliverance, discernment, and discipleship. Whether you’re coming out of metaphysical belief systems or guiding someone else through spiritual confusion, Exiting Enlightenment offers truth for the seeker, hope for the weary, and a firm place to stand in a culture of spiritual compromise. Step out of the shadows. Walk into the truth. This is your invitation to come to the True Light of the REAL Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katherine LoCicero - The Rogue Valkyrie’s new book offers readers a clear, biblically grounded path toward spiritual clarity, freedom, and renewed faith in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “The Light That Breaks the Lie: A Biblical Guide to Identifying and Escaping Counterfeit Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Light That Breaks the Lie: A Biblical Guide to Identifying and Escaping Counterfeit Light”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
LoCicero shares, “Exiting Enlightenment is a powerful devotional series for those who are waking up from the illusions of the New Age, New Thought, and transcendental philosophies—and stepping into the freedom of the truth of God’s Word. With clarity and compassion, this series walks readers through the spiritual disorientation that often follows deconstruction, offering daily guidance rooted in Scripture to rebuild a biblical foundation of faith, identity, and purpose.
Each devotional confronts the subtle and seductive teachings of modern spiritualism—manifestation, universalism, energy healing, higher self, and inner divinity—exposing their roots and contradictions in light of the gospel. With grace-filled wisdom, Exiting Enlightenment invites readers to examine counterfeit “light” and discover the true Light of the world: Jesus Christ. Through reflection, prayer, and action steps, this series provides healing for the heart, clarity for the mind, and restoration for the soul.
This is more than a devotional series—it’s a journey of deliverance, discernment, and discipleship. Whether you’re coming out of metaphysical belief systems or guiding someone else through spiritual confusion, Exiting Enlightenment offers truth for the seeker, hope for the weary, and a firm place to stand in a culture of spiritual compromise. Step out of the shadows. Walk into the truth. This is your invitation to come to the True Light of the REAL Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katherine LoCicero - The Rogue Valkyrie’s new book offers readers a clear, biblically grounded path toward spiritual clarity, freedom, and renewed faith in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “The Light That Breaks the Lie: A Biblical Guide to Identifying and Escaping Counterfeit Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Light That Breaks the Lie: A Biblical Guide to Identifying and Escaping Counterfeit Light”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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