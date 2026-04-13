Adeyemi Olubummo’s Newly Released "Divine Narratives: A Collection of Inspiring Biblical Stories" is a Faith-Centered Exploration of Scripture and Its Enduring Lessons
“Divine Narratives: A Collection of Inspiring Biblical Stories” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adeyemi Olubummo is an engaging devotional work that brings biblical accounts to life while drawing out practical lessons for spiritual growth and everyday faith.
Airmont, NY, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Divine Narratives: A Collection of Inspiring Biblical Stories”: an insightful and reflective journey through Scripture that highlights God’s character, purpose, and enduring relationship with humanity. “Divine Narratives: A Collection of Inspiring Biblical Stories” is the creation of published author, Adeyemi Olubummo, a biology professor whose faith journey began thirty-five years ago with a transformative conversion that inspired him to explore the connection between science and faith. Though not formally trained in theology, he has spent decades studying Scripture under the guidance of a respected Bible teacher and now leads weekly Bible teachings that make biblical lessons accessible and relevant. He also directs a weekly community prayer breakfast as part of an evangelistic outreach. A devoted husband, father of four, and grandfather of three, Dr. Olubummo shares his passion for faith and Scripture in Divine Narratives, inviting readers to discover the life-changing power of God’s Word.
Olubummo shares, “This collection is designed not only to recount the timeless tales of biblical figures but also to draw out the lessons embedded within each narrative. From the courageous faith of David facing Goliath to the profound compassion of Jesus as he reaches out to the marginalized, these stories resonate deeply, providing insights that are as relevant today as they were in ancient times.
Each chapter unfolds a distinct story, painting vivid imagery and engaging narratives that bring the scriptures to life. Following every account, readers will find a reflection on the lessons learned—practical applications that encourage personal growth, spiritual understanding, and a deeper connection to God’s word.
Whether you are a lifelong follower of Christ or someone seeking to explore the transformative power of the Bible, Divine Narratives serves as a guide to understanding the intricate ways God communicates his love and purpose through the ages. Join me in discovering the richness of these stories and the timeless lessons they impart as we embark on a journey of faith and enlightenment through the pages of scripture.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adeyemi Olubummo’s new book offers readers an accessible and enriching guide to understanding Scripture and discovering the timeless truths woven throughout the Bible.
Consumers can purchase “Divine Narratives: A Collection of Inspiring Biblical Stories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Divine Narratives: A Collection of Inspiring Biblical Stories”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Olubummo shares, “This collection is designed not only to recount the timeless tales of biblical figures but also to draw out the lessons embedded within each narrative. From the courageous faith of David facing Goliath to the profound compassion of Jesus as he reaches out to the marginalized, these stories resonate deeply, providing insights that are as relevant today as they were in ancient times.
Each chapter unfolds a distinct story, painting vivid imagery and engaging narratives that bring the scriptures to life. Following every account, readers will find a reflection on the lessons learned—practical applications that encourage personal growth, spiritual understanding, and a deeper connection to God’s word.
Whether you are a lifelong follower of Christ or someone seeking to explore the transformative power of the Bible, Divine Narratives serves as a guide to understanding the intricate ways God communicates his love and purpose through the ages. Join me in discovering the richness of these stories and the timeless lessons they impart as we embark on a journey of faith and enlightenment through the pages of scripture.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adeyemi Olubummo’s new book offers readers an accessible and enriching guide to understanding Scripture and discovering the timeless truths woven throughout the Bible.
Consumers can purchase “Divine Narratives: A Collection of Inspiring Biblical Stories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Divine Narratives: A Collection of Inspiring Biblical Stories”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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