Stephney Palmer’s Newly Released "Women of the Bible" is an Inspiring Exploration of Faith, Courage, and Purpose Through the Lives of Influential Biblical Women
“Women of the Bible: Which One Are You?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephney Palmer is an encouraging study that invites readers to reflect on their own faith and identity by examining the lives and spiritual strength of several remarkable women in Scripture.
West Palm Beach, FL, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Women of the Bible: Which One Are You?”: an uplifting and reflective work that explores the lives of several influential women from the Bible, highlighting their courage, faith, wisdom, and leadership. “Women of the Bible: Which One Are You?” is the creation of published author, Stephney Palmer, a dedicated wife and mother of three who resides in Florida.
Palmer shares, “Imagine living in a time when women did not have a voice outside the home. The women you are going to read about had to work to make themselves seen and heard while still maintaining their dignity, self-worth, and pride. In this book, you are going to meet five women who had to struggle to be a convincer, maintain courage, have strong faith, and be a leader. Women of the Bible—which one are you?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephney Palmer’s new book encourages readers to reflect on their personal journey of faith while drawing inspiration from the strength and determination of biblical women who trusted God in the midst of life’s challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Women of the Bible: Which One Are You?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Women of the Bible: Which One Are You?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Palmer shares, “Imagine living in a time when women did not have a voice outside the home. The women you are going to read about had to work to make themselves seen and heard while still maintaining their dignity, self-worth, and pride. In this book, you are going to meet five women who had to struggle to be a convincer, maintain courage, have strong faith, and be a leader. Women of the Bible—which one are you?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephney Palmer’s new book encourages readers to reflect on their personal journey of faith while drawing inspiration from the strength and determination of biblical women who trusted God in the midst of life’s challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Women of the Bible: Which One Are You?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Women of the Bible: Which One Are You?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories