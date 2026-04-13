Garrett Barr and Linda Periut Johnson’s New Book "Angry Ole Phil’s Escapades" is a Humorous Collection of Imaginative Childhood Stories Brought to Life for Young Readers
“Angry Ole Phil’s Escapades” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Garrett Barr and Linda Periut Johnson is a lighthearted and entertaining children’s book that captures the creativity and humor of stories originally written by a young boy and preserved for future readers.
Belvidere, TN, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Angry Ole Phil’s Escapades”: a playful and imaginative children’s book filled with humorous tales about the misadventures of a grumpy yet unforgettable character. “Angry Ole Phil’s Escapades” is the creation of published authors, Garrett Barr and Linda Periut Johnson.
Linda Periut Johnson lives on a farm in Belvidere, Tennessee, with her husband, Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Johnson, and their beagle hounds Smith and Wesson. Together, Jeff and Linda have four adult children and four grandchildren. Linda’s writing experience includes editor of the Manchester Times and business writer for The Tullahoma News, both in Tennessee. She was also the founder, designer, and editor of the Co-op Chronicles, a homeschool newsletter in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Linda has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Management and Human Relations and holds an MBA from Tennessee Technological University.
Barr and Johnson share, “Angry Ole Phil started as a series of stories written by my son Garrett when he was a child. I preserved these stories in typewritten form, afraid the pencil writing would disappear from the paper and be lost forever. These stories offer a real-life glimpse into the mind of a Tennessee boy who had a little time on his hands to dream them up. I believe that readers, especially those with a little boy, will find them quite humorous.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Garrett Barr and Linda Periut Johnson’s new book is a fun installment to the “Stories of a Young Gere Bear” series.
Consumers can purchase “Angry Ole Phil’s Escapades” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Angry Ole Phil’s Escapades”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Linda Periut Johnson lives on a farm in Belvidere, Tennessee, with her husband, Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Johnson, and their beagle hounds Smith and Wesson. Together, Jeff and Linda have four adult children and four grandchildren. Linda’s writing experience includes editor of the Manchester Times and business writer for The Tullahoma News, both in Tennessee. She was also the founder, designer, and editor of the Co-op Chronicles, a homeschool newsletter in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Linda has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Management and Human Relations and holds an MBA from Tennessee Technological University.
Barr and Johnson share, “Angry Ole Phil started as a series of stories written by my son Garrett when he was a child. I preserved these stories in typewritten form, afraid the pencil writing would disappear from the paper and be lost forever. These stories offer a real-life glimpse into the mind of a Tennessee boy who had a little time on his hands to dream them up. I believe that readers, especially those with a little boy, will find them quite humorous.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Garrett Barr and Linda Periut Johnson’s new book is a fun installment to the “Stories of a Young Gere Bear” series.
Consumers can purchase “Angry Ole Phil’s Escapades” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Angry Ole Phil’s Escapades”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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