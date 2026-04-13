Garrett Barr and Linda Periut Johnson’s New Book "Angry Ole Phil’s Escapades" is a Humorous Collection of Imaginative Childhood Stories Brought to Life for Young Readers

“Angry Ole Phil’s Escapades” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Garrett Barr and Linda Periut Johnson is a lighthearted and entertaining children’s book that captures the creativity and humor of stories originally written by a young boy and preserved for future readers.